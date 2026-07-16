Asurint Appoints Distinguished Executive Strategist Glen Goldstein to its Board of Directors

CLEVELAND, Ohio, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint (“Asurint”), an industry-leading provider of background screening solutions, today announced the appointment of Glen Goldstein to Asurint’s Board of Directors.

Glen Goldstein is a seasoned business executive with more than 35 years of leadership experience spanning multiple industries, functions, and growth environments. Throughout his career, Glen has been recognized for driving strategic expansion, operational excellence, and innovation across complex, high growth businesses.

As a former Executive Vice President of TransUnion, the global data and analytics company, Glen led a team overseeing some of the fastest-growing areas of the company with a P&L responsibility of nearly a $1B line of business covering TransUnion’s U.S. operations in Technology, Retail & E-Commerce, Hospitality, Transportation, Gaming, Telco/Media, Professional Services, Background Screening, and Public Sector industries.

“Glen has built an exceptional commercial leadership career, including a decade at TransUnion leading businesses that are directly aligned with Asurint's strategic growth priorities. He knows our company well, having played an important role in the partnership between TransUnion and Asurint, and has seen firsthand the innovation, expertise, and commitment our team brings to clients. We're thrilled to welcome Glen to our Board. His experience and perspective will be invaluable as we continue to raise the bar for screening solutions in the tenant and public sector markets,” said Alla Schay, Asurint CEO.

Glen responded, “I’m excited to join Asurint’s Board at such a pivotal moment in the company’s evolution. During my time as President of TransUnion Residential Screening Solutions, Asurint was the only partner I trusted. As a national credit bureau, our standards were exceptionally high, and only Asurint delivered the breadth, depth, accuracy, and compliance rigor we required. With that strong foundation and a powerful platform, the company is well positioned for significant growth and diversification. I look forward to helping Asurint make that vision a reality."

Glen’s strategic acumen and cross‑industry leadership will help strengthen Asurint’s long‑term vision, accelerate commercial opportunities, and support the company’s continued evolution as a technology forward leader in background screening for employment, tenant and government screening sectors.

About Asurint

Asurint is a leading provider of background screening solutions, offering comprehensive and customizable services to meet the unique needs of its clients. With a focus on innovation and accuracy, Asurint leverages advanced technology and deep industry expertise to deliver reliable results. The company's commitment to a people-first culture drives its success and distinguishes it within the industry. To learn more about Asurint, visit www.asurint.com.