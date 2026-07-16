MODE Global Named a 2026 Top Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Provider by Armstrong & Associates

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) provider, is honored to once again announce its recognition as a 2026 Top 50 U.S. 3PL and a 2026 Top 100 Domestic Transportation Management 3PL by Armstrong & Associates (AA). MODE ranked number 32 and 13, respectively. Continual recognition in these categories showcases the network’s commitment to consistently providing top notch service in the areas of logistics and transportation management.

Armstrong & Associates, a prestigious supply chain market research and consulting firm, annually recognizes the world's leading third-party logistics providers. In 2026, 215 3PLs were recognized across 11 categories. A&A's leadership rankings span global, regional, freight forwarding, warehousing and asset- and non-asset transportation management capabilities. These recognitions are based on A&A's comprehensive 3PL market research, which includes evaluations of revenues, services provided and market position.

“We’re honored to have once again received this recognition from Armstrong & Associates for our continued commitment to excellence,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “The challenges we’ve seen in the industry in recent years continue to create a more complex and stressful environment for shippers. Despite this, our teams have managed to provide exceptional customer experiences for the businesses we work to support, continuing to develop close relationships built on trust and reliability.”

MODE Global leverages leading technology and key partnerships to ensure the network is able to adapt to industry challenges as they evolve, building a secure and innovative framework around their customer-centric approach to success. This annual recognition from Armstrong & Associates reinforces MODE Global’s position as a trusted partner in the transportation and logistics sector.

To view the full lists across all categories, visit the Top 3PL Lists on Armstrong & Associates website.

About Armstrong & Associates, Inc.

Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), founded in 1980, is a leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting and M&A advisory services. A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for information and consulting in the 3PL market. A&A’s market research enhances its consulting services by providing continuously updated data for analysis. Leveraging its extensive knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of top 3PL providers, A&A has delivered strategic planning consulting to more than 50 3PL companies, supported 26 completed investment transactions, and provided expert witness services in freight brokerage and transportation litigation. www.3PLogistics.com

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit https://www.modeglobal.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa00cb95-61a8-47c8-bb57-f16c31ef6eeb