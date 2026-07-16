Team Canada Ready to Compete at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Ottawa, Ontario, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTTAWA - (July 16, 2026) - Team Canada is ready to take the world stage as 149 athletes, prepare to represent Canada at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.

Competing under the theme Mighty, Together, Team Canada will feature athletes across nine sports and four para disciplines, bringing together Olympians, Paralympians, Commonwealth champions and the next generation of Canadian sport stars.

Leading Team Canada in Glasgow will be Chef de Mission Erica Wiebe, an Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion whose own Commonwealth journey began in Glasgow in 2014. Drawing on her experience competing and winning at the highest levels of international sport, Wiebe will lead the Canadian delegation and help create an environment in which athletes can perform at their best while embracing the unique experience of representing Canada at the Commonwealth Games.

"The Commonwealth Games occupy a special place in Canadian sport because they bring together established champions and emerging athletes in an environment unlike any other multi-sport Games," said Wiebe. "For many members of Team Canada, Glasgow will be their first opportunity to experience a major international Games environment. For others, it is another opportunity to represent Canada on one of sport's biggest stages. Together, this team reflects the very best of our country and I know Canadians will be proud of what they accomplish in Glasgow. From rising stars to seasoned veterans, our team is mighty, together."

Team Canada's 149 athletes and supporting coaches represent over 90 communities across Canada and includes Olympic champions, world champions, Paralympic medallists and Commonwealth Games veterans alongside athletes making their first major multi-sport Games appearance.

Among Team Canada's highlights:

149 athletes .



Athletes competing in nine sports: Athletics, Bowls, Boxing, Cycling, Artistic Gymnastics, Judo, Swimming, Wheelchair Basketball and Weightlifting.

The Athletics team alone includes 25 Olympians representing 21 Olympic medals.



Athletics features 13 returning Commonwealth Games athletes who have previously won eight Commonwealth medals.



Members of Canada's gold medal-winning 3x3 wheelchair basketball teams from Birmingham 2022.



Swimming, long one of Canada's cornerstone Commonwealth sports, will once again be an anchor for Team Canada in Glasgow, with Olympians, Paralympians, Commonwealth medallists and emerging stars competing across pool and Para swimming events.



Ryan Bester will become Team Canada's most experienced athlete, competing in his seventh Commonwealth Games.



Alyssa Guerrier-Calixte (Artistic Gymnastics) is Team Canada's youngest athlete at 16 years old.



Team Canada includes its largest Para contingent ever at a Commonwealth Games, reflecting the continued growth of Para sport within the Commonwealth movement.



Glasgow 2026 features the largest Para medal program in Commonwealth Games history.



One of the hallmarks of Canada's Commonwealth Games teams has long been the opportunity for emerging athletes to compete alongside some of Canada's most accomplished international performers. The Games continue to play a critical role in athlete development and have served as an important steppingstone to future World Championship, Olympic and Paralympic success.

The Glasgow team reflects that tradition.

Headlined by Olympic champions Andre De Grasse, Aaron Brown, Brendon Rodney, Jerome Blake, Damian Warner, Camryn Rogers, Ethan Katzberg and Maude Charron, the team also includes Paralympic champions, defending Commonwealth champions including Sarah Mitton, Josh Liendo and Kylie Masse, members of Canada's gold medal-winning 3x3 wheelchair basketball teams from Birmingham 2022, world champions, and athletes set to make their Commonwealth Games debuts.

The Games will also showcase some of Team Canada's most compelling family and hometown stories, including the Darsigny brothers from Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., competing together in weightlifting, siblings competing together in boxing and athletics and athletes representing communities ranging from Pender Island, B.C. to Grande-Digue, N.B.

Canada has participated in every Commonwealth Games since the inaugural Games were held in Hamilton in 1930 and enters Glasgow ranked third on the all-time Commonwealth Games medal table. That proud history provides the foundation for a new generation of Canadian athletes preparing to write their own chapter in Glasgow.

“The strength of Team Canada has always been our ability to come together across sports, backgrounds and experiences to support one another and perform at our best,” said Kelly Laframboise, Director, Team Canada 2026. “That spirit is captured perfectly in our theme for Glasgow, Mighty, Together. We are proud to wear the maple leaf and excited to represent Canadians throughout the Games.”

CBC/Radio-Canada will provide comprehensive coverage of the 12-day multi-sport event on CBC TV, CBC Gem and ICI TOU.TV, including live daily broadcast and streaming coverage starting with the Opening Ceremony on July 23, and up-to-the-minute news across CBC Sports and Radio-Canada Sports digital and social media platforms. Visit https://www.cbc.ca/sports/commonwealthgames for programming details.

The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games will feature approximately 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories competing across 10 sports and six para sports in one of the most compact Games in Commonwealth history.

Fans can follow Team Canada throughout the Games through Team Canada social channels and at the Team Canada Glasgow 2026 website for results, news, photos and behind-the-scenes content.

The full Team Canada roster for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games is available here.

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ABOUT TEAM CANADA 2026

The 2026 Commonwealth Games will bring together 74 nations and territories in a celebration of sport, culture, and community. Team Canada will once again compete with pride, unity, and determination on the global stage on this important path to Olympic and Paralympic success. Team Canada will feature 149 athletes, 91 team officials. Canada’s performance projection in 2026 is a top three ranking, in total medals, amongst all nations and territories competing. Team Canada’s dedicated mission team will provide an optimal environment by celebrating equality, diversity, and non-discrimination. This is in support of our goals needed to enable a best ever performance by Canadian athletes at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

ABOUT COMMONWEALTH SPORT CANADA

Commonwealth Sport Canada (CSC) is the franchise holder for the Commonwealth Games and the Commonwealth sport movement in Canada. CSC supports Canada’s athletes to achieve excellence at Olympic and Paralympic Games and world championships and enriches the lives of youth across the Commonwealth and hosts the Commonwealth Games. For additional information go to: www.commonwealthsport.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Patrick Kenny

Chief Communications Officer, Team Canada 2026

Email: patrick@commonwealthsport.ca

(613) 724-7160

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