inGroup International Completes Planned Leadership Transition

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inGroup International LLC today announced an important milestone in the Company's continued growth and the strengthening of its leadership and governance.

Effective July 15th, 2026, Frank J. Codina has concluded his service as Co-Manager of inGroup International LLC, completing a planned leadership succession that began in late 2024. As part of that transition, Mr. Codina stepped down as Co-Chief Executive Officer, and leadership responsibilities were gradually transferred to Anthony Varvaro, ensuring continuity throughout the process.

Anthony Varvaro, who has served as the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer since 2022, has now assumed the additional role of Co-Manager, serving alongside CEO and Founder Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, who will also serve as Executive Chairman. This leadership structure reflects the Company's continued commitment to strong governance, operational excellence, and long-term strategic growth.

"Frank contributed meaningfully to our company's growth over the past decade, and we are grateful for the role he played in helping build our business," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison. "We wish him every success in this next chapter of his professional journey."

Mr. Codina has also recently accepted an appointment to the Board of Directors of the Miami Dade College Foundation (https://foundation.mdc.edu/about/board-of-directors/), one of Florida's leading higher education foundations. The Foundation manages more than $250 million and grants millions annually in scholarships and student success initiatives that benefit more than 18,000 students each year. It supports Miami Dade College, the largest college in the US by undergraduate enrollment, which awards more associate degrees than any other college in the nation, and has one of the most ethnically diverse student populations, with students from 167 countries across eight campuses.

This transition completes a thoughtfully planned succession process designed to ensure continuity of leadership while positioning the Company for its next phase of growth. Under its strengthened governance structure, inGroup International remains focused on serving its global community of Members, Partners, employees, and business partners.

About inCruises and inGroup International

inCruises is a division of inGroup International and one of the world's largest subscription-based travel clubs. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has booked more than 770,000 guests and provides access to nearly 200,000 cruise, hotel, and resort options worldwide.

Through its award-winning global platform, available in 17 languages, Members benefit from multiple ways to reduce travel costs while accessing exceptional value across a wide range of experiences.

inCruises is making a meaningful difference in its Members' lives by helping them travel more often and more affordably, while also providing a compelling opportunity for its expanding global Partner community.

As part of its broader mission to enrich lives, the company is committed to being a positive global corporate citizen, actively supporting Mercy Ships and other humanitarian initiatives.