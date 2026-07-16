CoinGecko Data Shows Phemex Averaging $1.69 Billion in Daily Derivatives Volume, Reinforcing Its Global Derivatives Market Position

APIA, Samoa, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has been highlighted as a leading derivatives-first platform in the latest Phemex Exchange Report published by CoinGecko. The comprehensive analysis, covering the first half of 2026, underscores Phemex's structural resilience, its aggressive expansion into Real-World Assets (RWAs), and its pioneering transition into an AI-native trading infrastructure.





According to the report, Phemex's perpetual futures exchange averaged $1.69 billion in daily trading volume from January to June 2026—outpacing its spot market by 2.41×. This dominance was put to the ultimate stress test on February 6, during a major market dislocation, where Phemex successfully processed a staggering $2.71 billion in perpetual trading volume in a single day.

Despite the volatility, Phemex's Open Interest (OI) demonstrated remarkable stickiness, recovering 32.7% from its February lows to reach $3.23 billion by June, signaling persistent institutional and professional demand for the platform's derivatives suite.

“The CoinGecko report validates our strategic evolution from a high-speed exchange into a comprehensive, AI-driven financial hub,” said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. “Our ability to maintain 99.999% uptime during the February 6 crash, while offering multi-currency settlement flexibility across USD, USDT, and USDC, proves that our infrastructure is built for the world's most demanding traders.”

The report also identifies Phemex as a vanguard in the RWA (Real-World Asset) space. From January to May 2026, the platform listed 106 new perpetual contracts, with a significant majority tied to Ondo tokenized stocks. Notably, Phemex has enabled on-chain exposure to high-growth, pre-IPO assets including OpenAI and Anthropic, bridging the gap between legacy Silicon Valley equity and Web3 liquidity.

Beyond asset listings, Phemex is rebuilding the trading experience through its AI-Native Revolution. CoinGecko's analysis highlights Phemex's deep integration of machine learning across its matching engine, traffic prediction models, and security protocols. Key innovations currently in development, such as a Natural Language Strategy Builder and AI-generated market intelligence, are designed to lower the barrier to entry for retail participants while providing professional-grade execution stability.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

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For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/

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