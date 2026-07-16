Health Monitor Network Appoints Mike Serban as Senior Vice President of Network Sales to Drive Continued Growth of Its Nationwide Provider Network

Montvale, NJ, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network, a trusted leader and innovator in point of care (POC) marketing, today announced that Mike Serban has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Network Sales. Reporting to Chief Commercial Officer Keith Sedlak, Serban will lead Health Monitor's Network Sales organization, driving the continued expansion of the company's nationwide provider network and strengthening strategic partnerships with healthcare providers and health systems across the country. He will work closely with the broader Commercial leadership team to accelerate the company's continued growth.

Serban brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience building and scaling sales organizations across the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries. Throughout his career, he has led national commercial teams, built scalable organizations and executed growth strategies that delivered sustainable business results. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales, U.S. Biopharma at Fresenius Kabi USA, where he built and led the company's U.S. Biopharma Sales Organization, supporting multiple specialty product launches and driving commercial growth. Earlier in his career, Serban held senior commercial leadership positions at Sandoz, Schering-Plough (acquired by Merck) and Syneos Health. Across those roles, he led commercial organizations spanning oncology, immunology, neurology, respiratory, cardiovascular, gastroenterology, dermatology and hospital-based healthcare markets. His career has been defined by cultivating lasting customer partnerships, building high-performing teams and executing thoughtful commercial strategies that deliver measurable business results.

"Mike is an outstanding addition to our Commercial leadership team," said Keith Sedlak, Chief Commercial Officer at Health Monitor Network. "His track record of building high-performing teams and cultivating trusted provider relationships aligns perfectly with our long-term growth strategy. As we continue expanding our nationwide network and strengthening partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem, Mike's leadership will help accelerate our momentum and deliver even greater value for our customers."

"I'm excited to join Health Monitor at such an important point in its growth journey," said Serban. "Health Monitor has built one of the most respected provider networks in healthcare, and I'm looking forward to expanding those partnerships, supporting our customers and helping advance innovative point of care solutions that strengthen engagement across the healthcare ecosystem."

About Health Monitor Network

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.