ICG PLC (the “Company”)

16 July 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company received notification that on 16 July 2026, Benoît Durteste, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, transferred 187,465 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.

In addition, on the same day the Company received notification that Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, transferred 37,035 ordinary shares in the Company to a partnership, in exchange for a partnership interest.

The notifications set out in this announcement are disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Benoît Durteste 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from Benoît Durteste to a partnership c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 187,465 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



187,465



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-16



f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Antje Hensel-Roth 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People and External Affairs Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, UK emission allowance market participant, auction platform or auctioneer a) Name ICG plc b) LEI 549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 26¼ pence





GB00BYT1DJ19 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of ordinary shares from Antje Hensel-Roth to a partnership c)



Price(s) and volume(s)



Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 37,035 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



37,035



Nil e) Date of the transaction 2026-07-16



f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

Contacts:

Chris Hunt

Head of Corporate Development and Shareholder Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Clare Glynn

Head of Corporate Communications, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 7794

Andrew Lewis

General Counsel and Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344