New Silver Launches AI-Assisted Underwriting Agent

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- New Silver, a leading tech-enabled platform for real estate investors, has announced the release of its new AI Assisted Underwriting agent. The tool is designed to streamline the loan evaluation process by reviewing and validating loan documents in under one minute.

Engineered with investors in mind, the agent improves operational efficiency for New Silver's internal team while giving clients faster document review and approval

The agent automatically processes every uploaded document and organizes each one within the loan checklist. Each document is verified against the client's application in parallel, cross-referencing information that previously required hours of manual review.

Clients receive clear feedback as soon as a document is reviewed, allowing them to address issues immediately. Documents are processed concurrently, which allows New Silver to scale its review capacity.

"New Silver has always been focused on using technology to make lending faster," said Kirill Bensonoff, CEO of New Silver. "Now, we've turned underwriting from a manual bottleneck into an automated pipeline, using AI to handle the repetitive document review end to end, so loans can move through the process without the wait."

The company expects the agent to reduce approval times, improve portfolio performance, and further solidify New Silver as a technology leader in private lending.

About New Silver:

New Silver is a fintech company with a mission - helping to improve local communities by providing fast, convenient and flexible capital to real estate investors across the United States. New Silver uses data and technology to provide their clients with fast approvals and certainty of execution while maintaining high-touch customer service to wow them across the entirety of their journey. For more information please visit www.newsilver.com

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