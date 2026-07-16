Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Entarian as Steering Committee Member

BOSTON, MA, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC™) today announced that Entarian has joined the consortium’s steering committee. Entarian, headquartered in Greenbelt, Maryland, is an integrated mission solutions provider serving government customers across the space, defense, and federal civilian markets. Formed through ERT’s acquisition of Sev1Tech and rebranded in April 2026, the 1,600-employee company delivers digital and systems engineering, IT modernization, cybersecurity, and satellite mission operations from the enterprise to the tactical edge.

Entarian’s engineering work spans satellite ground systems, science data processing, and command-and-control environments for customers including NASA, NOAA, and the U.S. Space Force – domains where synchronized virtual representations of physical systems inform time-critical decisions. Through membership, Entarian gains access to DTC frameworks such as the Digital Twin Capabilities Periodic Table and to the Aerospace & Defense Working Group, and will contribute federal mission experience to DTC guidance on digital twin composability, security, and interoperability.

“Our customers’ missions depend on trusted, synchronized representations of complex systems, from satellite ground segments to secure enterprise networks. By serving on the DTC's steering committee, Entarian will help build the frameworks guiding how digital twins are built, validated, and made interoperable – and lets us apply that work directly to space, defense, and civilian missions,” said Mark Lee, CEO, Entarian.

“Entarian brings operational digital engineering experience from space, defense, and federal civilian missions, where digital twins must perform under hard constraints of security, scale, and availability. That experience gives DTC members a mission-critical proof point to build against, and it strengthens the frameworks and interoperability guidance the consortium delivers to the broader digital twin ecosystem,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO, Digital Twin Consortium.

About Entarian

Entarian is an integrated mission solutions provider for government customers across the space, defense, and civilian markets. By integrating digital and systems engineering, IT modernization, cybersecurity, and operational expertise, Entarian helps its clients modernize enterprise environments, secure critical systems, and enable informed decision‑making. Entarian is a trusted partner supporting complex, high‑consequence missions where reliability, innovation, and performance matter most. For more information, visit https://entarian.com/.

About Digital Twin Consortium

The Digital Twin Consortium® (DTC) is Accelerating Digital Twin Innovation™. DTC advances digital twin adoption and market growth by working closely with members to foster development, raise awareness, and enhance interoperability of digital twin applications throughout the Digital Twin Lifecycle across industries. DTC is an EDM Association community. For more information, visit https://www.digitaltwinconsortium.org.

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Attachment