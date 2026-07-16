SIA Launches First Recognition Program Dedicated to Healthcare Staffing Leaders

Mountain View, California, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA), the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, today launched the Healthcare Staffing 100 recognition program.

Now one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important workforce sectors, healthcare staffing has grown 105% since 2016 while the overall US temporary staffing market declined over the same period. At the forefront of that growth are today's healthcare staffing leaders, driving innovation, workforce mobility and new models for delivering care.

As the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions, SIA is uniquely positioned to recognize and connect the leaders shaping healthcare staffing worldwide. Understanding the sector’s growing strategic importance is what prompted SIA to launch the Healthcare Staffing 100.

"Healthcare staffing leaders are playing a vital role in helping healthcare organizations respond to workforce shortages, evolving care delivery models, and growing demand for talent," said Ursula Williams, President of Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). "With the Healthcare Staffing 100, SIA is proud to introduce the first recognition dedicated exclusively to leaders across the healthcare staffing and workforce solutions ecosystem. We created this list to recognize executives whose vision, innovation and strategic leadership are helping strengthen the healthcare workforce, advance the industry and shape its future."

The Healthcare Staffing 100 is designed to become more than an annual recognition list. As the industry's leading advisor and convener, SIA is laying the foundation for an ongoing community of healthcare staffing leaders to connect, exchange ideas and help shape the future of the sector.

Nominations for the inaugural Healthcare Staffing 100 recognition program are now open through 11:59 pm ET on August 13. SIA welcomes nominations for senior and executive healthcare staffing leaders from across the globe. Qualifying fields included allied health, international healthcare mobility, nurse, and physician staffing. Leaders of healthcare managed service providers (MSPs) are also eligible.

Contact Info



Lindsey McKee

lindsey.mckee@staffingindustry.com

+1 650-390-6224