Race Communications Kicks Off Multimillion-Dollar Investment in City of Lodi

LODI, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As California’s leading privately held 100% fiber-to-the-home builder, Race Communications is continuing its statewide expansion across California, with its next stop being the City of Lodi. With construction underway, Race is expecting to connect 17,000 homes and businesses across the city to future-proof fiber-optic internet that will better equip the community for online work, school, and play.

Soon to be powered by a true fiber infrastructure, Lodi’s homes and businesses will gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Unlike older cable networks, Race’s 10 gigabit network delivers symmetrical upload and download speeds, laying a stronger foundation for Lodi’s future growth and access to the fastest speeds Lodi has ever experienced.

“Lodi is a vibrant and growing community, and Race is proud to bring homes and businesses another reliable choice for high-speed fiber broadband,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs. “Our investment in Lodi reflects our long-term commitment to delivering fast, reliable internet that supports families, empowers local businesses, and strengthens the community's digital infrastructure for decades to come. This project would not be possible without the outstanding partnership and support of Lodi Electric Utility and Lodi Public Works. Their collaboration, professionalism, and shared commitment to serving the community have been instrumental in helping bring this investment to life. We look forward to continuing our partnership as we help build a more connected future for the City of Lodi.”

As construction progresses, homes and businesses will receive communication by mail regarding construction activities in their area, along with additional messaging such door hangers. All Race crews will be clearly identifiable with company-branded vehicles and official ID badges.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Those interested in learning more about Race services and construction updates may visit Race.com.

About Race Communications

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

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