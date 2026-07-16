EssilorLuxottica: Second-Quarter and First-Half 2026 Results Conference Call Invitation

Second-Quarter and First-Half 2026 Results

Conference Call Invitation

Mr FRANCESCO MILLERI, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer,

Mr PAUL DU SAILLANT, Deputy Chief Executive Officer,

Mr STEFANO GRASSI, Chief Financial Officer, and

Mr GIORGIO IANNELLA, Head of Investor Relations,

have the pleasure of inviting you to our Second-Quarter and First-Half 2026 Results Conference Call on:

Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 6:30 pm CEST

Dial-in telephone access:

If you wish to dial into the conference call, please pre-register at the following link to receive the personal credentials (Dial-in numbers, Conference ID and User ID):

https://grid.trustwavetechnology.com/essilorluxottica/register.html

If you encounter any issue in the pre-registration phase you may contact ir@essilorluxottica.com, providing your name and surname and the name of your company.

Live webcast:

You can watch the presentation at the following link:

https://streamstudio.world-television.com/1217-2090-43543/en

The press release will be published at 6:00 pm CEST on the same day and the presentation slides will be made available prior to the call. Both can be found on https://www.essilorluxottica.com/investors.

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