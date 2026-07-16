Gloria Ferrer Celebrates 40 Years of Sparkling Wine Excellence

SONOMA, Calif., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gloria Ferrer, the pioneering sparkling wine estate in Sonoma Valley, proudly celebrates 40 years of trailblazing sparkling winemaking. Founded by José Ferrer as a tribute to his wife Gloria, Gloria Ferrer is the first sparkling wine estate in the Los Carneros AVA. The estate has helped establish California as a world-class region for traditional-method sparkling wine that reflects not only the style but region while continuing to shape the category's future through innovation, sustainability, and an unwavering commitment to quality.

"Gloria's vision for this estate continues to inspire everything we do today," says Melanie Schafer, General Manager. "While we proudly celebrate our first forty years, our focus is firmly on the future. We are committed to leading the next generation of California sparkling wine through certified organic farming, sustainable practices, thoughtful innovation, exceptional hospitality, and an unwavering sense of place."

Following the recent certification of its estate vineyards as organic, Gloria Ferrer continues to invest in environmentally responsible viticulture, innovative winemaking, and immersive guest experiences that celebrate Sonoma Valley. From pushing the boundaries of sparkling wine to creating memorable experiences that connect guests to the estate, the winery remains committed to elevating California sparkling wine for generations to come.

"Celebrating forty years is a testament to the vision, discipline, and commitment that helped shape an entire category," said Enore Ceola, CEO of Freixenet Mionetto USA and EVP of North America, Henkell Freixenet. "Gloria Ferrer has consistently set the benchmark for California sparkling wine, and we are excited to see the winery continue leading through innovation, sustainability, and quality."

Anniversary Weekend

Gloria Ferrer invites sparkling wine enthusiasts to join its 40th Anniversary Weekend, taking place July 31–August 2. The three-day celebration begins with an exclusive retrospective wine dinner followed by a weekend festival featuring wine and culinary experiences, educational seminars, vineyard and winery tours, live entertainment, and opportunities for all to experience Gloria Ferrer.

Limited-Edition 40th Anniversary Sparkling Wine

Debuting this August, Gloria Ferrer has crafted a limited-edition sparkling wine honoring the estate's pioneering legacy while reflecting its vision for the future. Inspired by the winery's first reserve wine, Royal Cuvée, this special bottling reimagines the original blend by placing Chardonnay at the forefront, creating a wine of remarkable elegance, texture, and freshness. Sourced entirely from the estate's Carneros vineyards and crafted using the traditional méthode champenoise, the anniversary cuvée offers graceful layers of vanilla, toasted hazelnut, ripe pear, and vibrant mineral acidity The limited-edition wine will retail for $110 and will be sold exclusively at the winery.

Gloria Ferrer and RIEDEL

Gloria Ferrer partnered with RIEDEL to bring back the iconic "Gloria's Glass," also known as the "floupe," a design originally created as a tribute to Gloria Ferrer's personal glassware collection.

The glass, manufactured by RIEDEL Austria is a handcrafted, mouth-blown piece based on Gloria Ferrer's original design. While it is not part of the RIEDEL functional grape varietal-specific glassware collection, it reflects the craftsmanship and manufacturing expertise for which RIEDEL is renowned. Available starting August, the Gloria Ferrer × RIEDEL glass will be sold exclusively at the Gloria Ferrer winery.

About Gloria Ferrer

Gloria Ferrer has continued to be a pioneer in California sparkling wine for over 40 years. Founded by the Ferrer Family of Catalonia, Spain, in 1982, Gloria Ferrer combines the best of sparkling winegrowing history with the bounty of the Carneros winegrowing region, using time-honored traditional-method winemaking and centuries-old sustainability practices.

In 2018, Gloria Ferrer joined Henkell Freixenet’s comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling wine brands. The U.S. subsidiary, Freixenet Mionetto USA, leads all sales and marketing in North America. For more information, visit GloriaFerrer.com for more information or follow Gloria Ferrer on Instagram .

About Freixenet Mionetto USA

Freixenet Mionetto USA, the United States subsidiary of Henkell Freixenet, offers a comprehensive portfolio of premium, iconic sparkling and still wine brands from renowned producers around the world, including Italy, France, Germany, Spain, England, and the United States. Led by quality and innovation, the company ranks in the top three sparkling wine companies and number one globally.



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