beehiiv Announces Its Most Significant Expansion to Date, Cementing Its Position as the Most Complete Platform for Creators and Publishers





beehiiv Expands Its Product Suite By Introducing Community, Copilot, a New Visual Editor, and New Capabilities Across Newsletters, Podcasts, Websites, Advertising, and Digital Products

beehiiv Becomes the First Content Platform to Introduce Programmatic Ads That Automatically Match the Right Advertiser to Every Audience

For the First Time, Every Core Function of a Content Business Is Unified in One Platform, Putting the Tools Once Reserved for the Largest Media Companies into the Hands of Every Creator and Publisher – Without Giving Up Ownership of Audience or Revenue

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- beehiiv, the newsletter-first platform that helps creators, publishers, and businesses own, grow, and monetize audiences, today announced its most significant expansion to date during the company’s virtual Summer Release Event. Today's announcements cement beehiiv as the operating system for the content economy and establish a new standard for how creators and publishers build, grow, and manage their entire content businesses.

beehiiv rolled out new capabilities and major enhancements across podcasts , websites , and monetization . The company launched Community , bringing conversations, memberships, and engagement directly into the platform; introduced Copilot , its first AI operator that helps users manage, grow, and optimize their audience through a simple chat interface; launched programmatic ads, which automatically places the perfect ad for every newsletter audience; and unveiled a new Visual Editor that lets creators see exactly what their readers will see as they write.

The expanded product suite gives beehiiv customers everything they need to run and scale their businesses — across newsletters, podcasts, websites, advertising, and digital products — without relying on algorithms they don't control for distribution or surrendering revenue to platform take rates. Capabilities once reserved for the largest media organizations are now available to creators, publishers and businesses of every size, eliminating the need to hire an engineering team to develop and own a community, rely on another subscription or piece of software to launch podcasts or digital products, or bring in a sales team to sell ads.

“We believe the next chapter of the creator economy and content businesses is about consolidation. It never made sense to us that creators and publishers should have to waste time juggling multiple platforms to operate one business,” said beehiiv co-founder and CEO Tyler Denk. “We started with newsletters because that's where direct audience relationships begin. Then we introduced websites, digital products, podcasts, and now Community. Anyone with an audience can now run their entire business on beehiiv. We've also made it easier than ever to scale a profitable business with advertising, subscriptions, and digital products.”

Today’s Summer Release Event introduced:

Community

Community gives beehiiv users a place to establish and grow communities directly inside beehiiv, bringing conversations, memberships, and audience engagement alongside newsletters, websites, and podcasts. Rather than stitching together newsletters, Discord servers, Facebook Groups, Slack workspaces, and third-party membership tools, users can launch fully branded communities, create discussion spaces around their newsletters and podcasts, offer exclusive experiences for paid subscribers, and moderate conversations. Built directly into beehiiv, it helps turn subscribers into thriving communities, deepening engagement, increasing retention, and creating new revenue opportunities.

Until now, starting a community usually meant starting from scratch. With beehiiv, everything users have already built connects easily. Newsletters, websites, podcasts, subscribers, and paid members all come together in one place, making it easy for creators and publishers to launch, manage, and grow a community without adding headcount or disparate tools. Their audience benefits too. Now, newsletter readers and podcast listeners can meaningfully spark and join conversations while deepening relationships with peers in the creator’s ecosystem. This value carries the creator's own branding, not beehiiv's, helping publishers deepen engagement, increase retention, and leverage community-led growth over time for their business.

beehiiv Copilot

Copilot is the company's first native AI product and AI operator designed to help manage and grow a content business, all through a simple chat interface. Building on beehiiv's industry-first MCP connecting creators to leading AI clients like ChatGPT and Claude, Copilot is AI that understands the user’s business, including content, audience, subscribers, automations, and analytics. More than an AI assistant, Copilot acts as an AI operator for the publisher. It can answer questions, uncover opportunities, and take action, helping users analyze audience segments and performance, draft campaigns, launch workflows, and identify new revenue opportunities without leaving beehiiv.

Copilot also pairs perfectly with Community as a personal AI agent for cultivating stronger communities. It understands who members are, what they know, what they care about, and how they engage, then helps bring people together through meaningful connections organized around shared interests and expertise. Community is also connected to beehiiv's MCP, giving Copilot even more context about a creator's business and helping turn communities into places where people don't just participate, they foster lasting relationships.

Programmatic Ads, Automatically Placing the Perfect Ad for Every Newsletter Audience

beehiiv is introducing programmatic ads, giving every publisher the ability to monetize their newsletter audience at scale without lifting a finger and freeing them from the manual work of selling and managing ads or relying on a sales team. Publishers set it up once and programmatic ads scale as their lists grow – choosing the ad with the best fit and highest payout potential based on their audience, content and historical performance. Publishers earn revenue they'd otherwise be leaving on the table, with programmatic ads serving as a natural complement to direct-sold campaigns by helping fill available inventory automatically.

Programmatic ads join beehiiv's broader monetization platform. Publishers on beehiiv have already generated more than $50 million in subscription revenue. Recent subscription enhancements include metered paywalls, paid trials, and group subscriptions. Additional advertising capabilities include Sponsorship Storefronts, allowing publishers selling their own ads to showcase rates and available inventory, alongside on-demand inventory.

In just two years, the beehiiv Ad Network has paid out millions to publishers and now helps newsletters collectively earn more than $1 million per month from brands including Netflix, Nike, Roku, and HubSpot. By pairing direct-sold and programmatic demand with real-time reporting and monetization across newsletters, websites, and podcasts, beehiiv is helping creators and publishers of every size grow and turn their content into sustainable businesses while maintaining full ownership of their audience in an open system, not a walled garden.

An all-new visual editor

beehiiv is introducing a redesigned writing experience that lets creators see what their audience will see as they write. The new visual editor eliminates the need to constantly switch between editing and preview modes so creators experience a true what-you-see-is-what-you-get publishing experience across both web and email. The editor matches what appears in your newsletter and on your website, so you always know what you're publishing. Designed for speed and modern publishing, the editor updates in real time, produces beautiful layouts by default, and powers newsletters, website content, automations, recommendations, and more from a single editing experience. The result is less time formatting and previewing, and more time creating.

Together with beehiiv's native podcast tools, AI website builder, and Ad Network, today's announcements give creators and publishers even more connected tools to bring every part of their business together.

More connected podcast tools, with dynamic podcast ads coming soon

Since launching podcasts, beehiiv has expanded the experience with more features, and deeper integrations across the platform. beehiiv podcasts give creators and businesses a native way to publish, distribute, and grow shows alongside the rest of their audience business. Creators can launch or migrate shows in minutes, publish episodes, automatically distribute them to Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major platforms, and manage newsletters, websites, community, subscriptions, and podcasts – all on beehiiv.

Creators can gate premium podcast content on beehiiv, giving them a new way to monetize with no revenue share taken while making subscriber-only episodes available wherever their audience prefers to listen, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast apps. Every podcast is connected to the broader beehiiv ecosystem, with dedicated landing pages, interactive transcripts, newsletter embeds, automations, and compliant analytics. With premium podcasts, bundled memberships, and upcoming dynamic ad insertion, beehiiv gives creators more ways to turn listeners into long-term subscribers and customers.

Build a website – the hub for your content business

Websites give creators, publishers, brands, and businesses a home base for their audience, right alongside their newsletter, podcast, community, and the rest of their business. beehiiv's AI-native website builder makes that home base more capable than ever, allowing users to design fully customizable websites, landing pages, sales pages, and conversion funnels with a simple prompt, without writing a single line of code.

More than a traditional website builder, every page is natively connected to newsletters, podcasts, community, automations, analytics, and digital products, creating a seamless path from visitor to subscriber to customer. Built-in traffic analytics, conversion tracking, subscriber attribution, and revenue insights provide a complete view of the customer journey so creators and publishers understand what content drives audience growth and business results.

About beehiiv

Today’s beehiiv is already more than just a newsletter platform. In the last few months, the company has shipped podcasts , on-demand ads , an MCP (plus v2 and write access versions), webinars , media library , group subscriptions , improved automations , native website analytics , AI crawl controls with Cloudflare , more digital products (with 0% fees), a new Recommendation Network and a Linktree integration.

beehiiv is the platform creators and brands rely on to publish, grow, and monetize, while keeping 100% of their subscription revenue and full ownership of their audience. The platform brings newsletter publishing, podcast and community hosting, a website builder, and digital product sales together in one place, with built-in monetization, deep analytics, and a suite of integrations and AI tools. beehiiv's mission is to help the next million creators and brands build direct relationships with their audience and turn those relationships into sustainable revenue. Learn more at beehiiv.com .

Press Contact: Lance Frank lance@beehiiv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/478ce811-148f-4ae2-9245-559eb45dda90