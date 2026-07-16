ADT to Release Second Quarter 2026 Results on Thursday, July 30th

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2026. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at investor.adt.com. Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-833-461-5787 (toll-free) or 1-585-542-9983 and providing the access code 130714042. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours after the event.

About ADT

ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive, and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit ADT.com.