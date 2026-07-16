Kish Insurance Welcomes the Shuck Agency and Andy Cipar of Huntingdon

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. and HUNTINGDON, Pa., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: KISB) (“Kish” or the “Company”), parent company of Kish Bank, today announced that the Shuck Agency will join Kish Insurance, the property and casualty insurance subsidiary of Kish Bank, effective August 1, 2026.

Jeff Wilson, CEO of Kish Insurance, and Andy Cipar, Principal of the Shuck Agency in Huntingdon, are excited to announce the new partnership. The collaboration unites two organizations with a shared long-standing commitment to local, personalized service, trusted relationships, and strong community ties—enhancing the Shuck Agency’s ability to serve its clients while strengthening Kish Insurance’s reach across the region.

“As an organization rooted in relationships, we are thrilled to welcome the Shuck Agency to the Kish family,” said Wilson. “Andy and Stan Cipar have built something special through the trust they’ve earned in the community over many years, reflecting exactly what we value at Kish. We are proud to welcome Andy and his team to Kish Insurance and to support the excellent service his clients know and love.”

A phased integration approach will guide the transition to ensure a seamless experience for clients. The Shuck Agency will operate as a division of Kish Insurance and will maintain its local identity and office location, with Andy Cipar serving as Managing Director and continuing his relationship with clients. Shuck clients will experience no disruption to their service or existing points of contact. Clients of the Kline Agency, which is led by Stan Cipar and has operated under its original name since joining the Shuck Agency in 1986, will also experience no service disruptions.

Through this transition, Shuck and Kline clients will benefit from the availability of expanded insurance solutions and broader carrier access, enhanced resources and expertise, and increased operational and service support.

Andy Cipar shared, “This is an exciting step for our agency, as joining Kish positions both us and our clients for the future. We’re maintaining everything our clients value today while gaining the resources and flexibility to meet their future insurance needs.”

Kish Insurance was formed in 1997 by Kish Bank for the purpose of acquiring the Thompson-Wilson Agency of Lewistown, whose origins can be traced to 1922. This was the first acquisition of an insurance agency by a bank in Pennsylvania.

The Shuck Agency began operations in Huntingdon in 1862 with an appointment by the Hartford Insurance Company. It has operated as an independent agency continuously since then. The Cipar family has owned the agency since Stan Cipar, Sr. purchased it from Jack Shuck upon his retirement in 1982. Andy Cipar then acquired the agency from his father upon his retirement in 1995 and has owned and operated it since.

About Kish Insurance

Kish Agency, Inc., a subsidiary of Kish Bank doing business as Kish Insurance, is a full-service, independent insurance agency dedicated to providing high-quality property and casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties. Kish Bank is a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., which trades under the OTCQX stock ticker symbol of KISB. For additional information, please visit MyKish.com.

About Kish Bancorp, Inc.

Kish Bancorp, Inc. is a diversified financial services corporation headquartered in Belleville, PA, with executive offices in State College, PA and an Innovation Center in Reedsville, PA. Kish Bank, a subsidiary of Kish Bancorp, Inc., operates 20 locations serving Centre, Mifflin, Huntingdon, Blair, and Juniata counties in Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern Ohio. In addition to Kish Bank, other business units include: Kish Insurance, an independent property and casualty insurance agency; Kish Financial Solutions, which offers trust, fiduciary, and wealth management advisory services; Kish Benefits Consulting, which provides employee benefits consulting services; and Kish Travel, a full-service travel agency. KISB is the OTCQX stock ticker symbol for Kish Bancorp, Inc. For additional information, please visit ir.kishbancorp.com or otcmarkets.com/stock/KISB.

Contact:

Jeff Wilson

SVP, Kish Bank, and CEO, Kish Insurance

717-946-1318

jeff.wilson@kishinsurance.com