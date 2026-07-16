Brilliant Earth to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 6th

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (“Brilliant Earth” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that it will report second quarter 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

The Company will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook at 8:30am ET/5:30am PT on the same day. The webcast can be accessed at https://investors.brilliantearth.com. Investors and analysts interested in participating on the call are invited to dial +1-800-715-9871 from the US or +1-646-307-1963 internationally and reference Conference ID: 8419663. A replay of the event will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call and remain available on the Brilliant Earth investor website after the live webcast concludes. The replay will be available for one year following the webcast.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is an industry-disrupting global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. The Company's mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. With a premium brand, curated proprietary product assortment, seamless omnichannel shopping experience, and asset-light, data driven business model, Brilliant Earth is transforming the jewelry industry. The Company reported Net Sales of $437 million for the full year 2025. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Brilliant Earth has 43 showrooms and counting across the United States and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

investorrelations@brilliantearth.com