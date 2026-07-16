TSI OmniTrak™ Solution Expands Capabilities with In-Field Calibration and Data Logging

SHOREVIEW, Minn., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TSI Incorporated, a global leader in precision measurement instrumentation, software services, and workflow management, announces a significant expansion of TSI OmniTrak™ Solution. The platform now supports in-field calibration and data logging, furthering its value as a comprehensive monitoring tool for industrial hygienists, safety managers, and facility professionals.

Since its debut in January 2024, TSI OmniTrak™ Solution has continued to grow. The platform has expanded its module offerings and now integrates with OmniCount™ Portable Water-Based Condensation Particle Counter (PWCPC) Models 3002 and 3001, adding ultrafine particle monitoring to its already broad range of measurable parameters, which includes particulate matter, VOCs, ozone, formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, noise, and more.

The addition of in-field calibration enables users to maintain measurement accuracy directly on-site, reducing downtime and the need to send instruments off for servicing. On-module data logging further streamlines fieldwork by capturing continuous, time-stamped measurements across multiple locations, supporting more thorough exposure assessments.

"Since launching TSI OmniTrak™ Solution, we have remained committed to building upon the platform to meet the evolving needs of professionals in industrial hygiene, safety management, facilities management and indoor air quality," said Ketan Mehta, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TSI. "The expansion of in-field calibration and on-module data logging reflects our dedication to delivering tools that help our customers work more efficiently, capture richer data, and drive better outcomes in the field."

These updates complement the platform's existing strengths, including its modular design, Bluetooth® connectivity to the Smart Station, and integration with TSI Link™ Report Creator, which generates automated, Excel-based reports with minimal manual effort.

Recently, TSI OmniTrak™ Solution has earned recognition in two categories in the 2025 Vision Awards: Analytics and Management Software and New Product of the Year. The OmniTrak™ Sound Level Meter Module also received recognition in the Noise/Vibration Monitoring and Conservation category at the OHS awards this year.

To learn more, visit tsi.com/OmniTrak.

About TSI Incorporated

Around the globe, TSI provides a comprehensive range of solutions with unparalleled reliability and accuracy necessary to accomplish your goals. From workflow management, software services and measurement instrumentation, our complete suite of solutions are tailored to help you make informed, data-driven decisions to get your job done.

For more information on TSI Incorporated, visit our website: www.tsi.com, check out our page on Facebook: www.facebook.com/TSIIncorporated, or follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tsiincorporated

Contact:

Kara MacSwain, Global Marketing Communications Manager

Tel: 651-490-2723

Email: kara.macswain@tsi.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/957b4876-1a4d-4d75-85cd-786e44ecdcb4