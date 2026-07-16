Ridgepost Capital's Luke Sarsfield to Deliver Keynote at IPEM Global 2026

DALLAS, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (“Ridgepost” or “Ridgepost Capital”) (NYSE: RPC), a leading private markets solutions provider, announced today that Luke Sarsfield, Ridgepost Capital Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will be a keynote speaker at IPEM Global’s 2026 Conference. Ridgepost Capital will also serve as a sponsor at IPEM, which will be held September 8-10, 2026, in Paris.

Known as "The World's Private Capital Hub," IPEM Global brings together private capital professionals from around the world to build relationships, exchange perspectives and support continued growth across the global alternative investment industry. Over 1,600 limited partners are expected to attend alongside 2,400 firms, making IPEM one of the industry's premier networking events across private markets.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $45 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com .

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

info@ridgepostcapital.com