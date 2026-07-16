Cellution Biologics Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire SimpliDerm® Human Hydrated Acellular Dermal Matrix Business from Elutia Inc., Expanding its Allograft Portfolio

Acquisition marks Cellution Biologics' entry into the U.S. reconstructive surgery market through an established human acellular dermal matrix platform.

SimpliDerm ® expands Cellution Biologics' advanced biologics portfolio beyond wound care, ocular repair, and other surgical applications into reconstructive surgery.

expands Cellution Biologics' advanced biologics portfolio beyond wound care, ocular repair, and other surgical applications into reconstructive surgery. Transaction supports Cellution Biologics' long-term strategy of building a global biologics platform while ensuring continuity of supply for existing customers.



ROSWELL, Ga., July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellution Biologics Inc., a biologics company focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced human tissue-based products for wound care, ocular repair, and other surgical applications, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the SimpliDerm® hydrated human acellular dermal matrix ("ADM") business from Elutia Inc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cellution Biologics Inc. will acquire the SimpliDerm business for consideration consisting of US$8 million payable at closing, together with up to US$3 million in transition and commercial milestone payments payable over the next 18 months, subject to the terms and conditions of the definitive agreement.

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in Cellution Biologics' strategy to build a differentiated biologics platform and marks the Company's entry into the U.S. reconstructive surgery market. SimpliDerm is an established human acellular dermal matrix with commercial adoption, reimbursement coverage, and long-standing relationships with reconstructive surgeons, hospitals, group purchasing organizations (GPOs), and integrated delivery networks (IDNs) across the United States. The acquisition expands Cellution Biologics' portfolio into reconstructive surgery while complementing its existing presence in wound care, ocular repair, and other surgical applications.

"The acquisition of SimpliDerm is a significant milestone in Cellution Biologics' growth journey and reflects our long-term commitment to advancing human tissue-based solutions," said Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, Cellution Biologics Inc. "SimpliDerm is a well-established biologics platform with a strong clinical heritage and commercial foundation. This acquisition enables Cellution Biologics Inc. to enter the U.S. reconstructive surgery market while broadening our biologics portfolio into reconstructive surgery. We look forward to building on SimpliDerm's clinical legacy, investing in its continued growth, and ensuring uninterrupted support for surgeons, hospitals, and patients."

Following closing, Cellution Biologics Inc. will work closely with Elutia Inc. during the transition period to ensure continuity of manufacturing, quality, commercial operations, and customer service. The Company remains committed to maintaining uninterrupted product supply and providing a seamless transition for customers, distributors, and healthcare providers.

The acquisition further advances Cellution Biologics' vision of building a global biologics platform by expanding its portfolio across wound care, ocular repair, reconstructive surgery, and other surgical applications. The transaction also strengthens the Company's presence in the U.S. market while creating a foundation for future innovation and growth.

About Cellution Biologics Inc.

Cellution Biologics Inc. is focused on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing advanced biologic products for wound care, ocular repair, and other surgical applications. Through scientific innovation and expertise in tissue processing, the Company is committed to delivering high-quality solutions that improve patient outcomes and address unmet clinical needs. With the acquisition of SimpliDerm®, Cellution Biologics Inc. expands its platform into reconstructive surgery, further strengthening its commitment to delivering advanced care across multiple surgical specialties.

Media Contact:

Jon Werner

VP - Marketing

Cellution Biologics

jon.w@cellutionbiologics.com

+1-443-315-3344