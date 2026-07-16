Mountain America Credit Union Recognizes 31 Nonprofit “Community Champions” for 90th Anniversary Celebration

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SANDY, Utah, July 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union marked 90 years of serving members and communities with a special anniversary celebration today across its footprint of more than 100 branches in five states. As part of the milestone, the credit union recognized dozens of community champions—local nonprofits that make a meaningful impact in their communities—with $500 grants each.

Community champions were voted on and selected by credit union members over the past few weeks and invited, along with select other nonprofits, to interact with credit union members at branches.

“For 90 years, our members and their communities have been at the heart of everything we do,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “This milestone gives us an opportunity to thank the members, team members and communities that have shaped our story. We’re grateful for their trust and support, and excited about our future together.”

The 31 community champions represent a diverse range of causes, including food security, youth development, education, financial literacy, housing assistance, health services and other support for vulnerable populations. Together, they improve lives by providing essential services, expanding opportunities and supporting individuals and families across the communities the credit union serves.

Originally founded in 1936 by telephone employees, Mountain America has grown into one of the nation’s largest credit unions, serving over 1.4 million members through more than 100 branches across Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Montana and Nevada. While the credit union has grown alongside the communities it serves, its commitment to providing trusted financial guidance, innovative products and exceptional member service has remained unchanged. That commitment has earned recognition at the local and national levels, including:

No. 1 SBA lender among credit unions nationwide for 22 consecutive years according to Callahan & Associates.

Ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today in 2026 as one of the nation’s best employers and the highest-ranked financial institution for the third consecutive year.

Named to USA Today’s America's Best Customer Service in Financial Services list.





As Mountain America enters its tenth decade, the credit union remains committed to helping members define and achieve their financial dreams while investing in the people and organizations that strengthen the communities it serves. Guided by the philosophy of people helping people, Mountain America will continue building meaningful partnerships and creating opportunities that make a lasting difference in the communities where its members and team members live and work.

To view the full list of community champions, visit macu.com/celebration.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.