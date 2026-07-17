DB Investing Opens MT5 AI Assistant Version 2.0 to Traders Using Any Compatible MetaTrader 5 Broker

Dubai, UAE, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DB Investing today announced the launch of MT5 AI Assistant Version 2.0, a major expansion of its proprietary artificial intelligence software, making the solution available to eligible traders using MetaTrader 5 with DB Investing or another compatible broker.

From a Broker-Exclusive Product To An Open MT5 AI Layer

Version 1.0 introduced a direct connection between MetaTrader 5 and leading AI platforms. Version 2.0 extends that concept beyond DB Investing accounts, positioning the MT5 AI Assistant as an open, broker-independent software layer for the wider MetaTrader 5 community. Traders can install the software on MT5 for Windows, connect a supported AI endpoint using their own API key, and interact with their trading account through a simplified AI-assisted workflow.

The release is designed for traders who already use AI for market research, account review, risk analysis, and trade planning but want those capabilities available inside their trading environment rather than through disconnected browser tabs, spreadsheets, or custom development tools.

Connect The AI Provider That The Trader Prefers

Users can connect to supported services, such as OpenAI models via ChatGPT-compatible APIs, Anthropic Claude, Perplexity, or other compatible AI endpoints. The software is designed to avoid locking traders into a single AI provider or model. The user supplies and controls the relevant API credentials, subject to the terms, availability, and pricing of the selected third-party AI provider.

Once connected, the assistant can combine a trader's prompt with authorised MT5 account information, including balance, equity, margin, open positions, and current market prices. The selected AI provider can then return account observations, market analysis, risk considerations, trade ideas, and structured order instructions.

AI Assistance Without Surrendering Trading Control

MT5 AI Assistant Version 2.0 is built around human confirmation. The software does not promise trading performance and does not remove the trader's responsibility for decisions. AI-generated outputs may be incomplete, inaccurate, delayed or unsuitable for the user's objectives. Every proposed trading action remains subject to review and explicit confirmation by the trader before execution.

Users can also apply operational safeguards, including a maximum permitted trade volume for AI-prepared instructions. MT5 login credentials are not intended to be shared with AI providers, and API keys are stored within the user's local MetaTrader 5 environment. Communications with supported AI endpoints are transmitted through secure HTTPS connections.

Simpler Onboarding and Broader Accessibility

Version 2.0 introduces enhanced user registration controls, including email and mobile verification through one-time PIN codes. The setup flow has been designed to reduce the technical barriers that have historically limited AI-assisted trading tools: install the software, attach it to MetaTrader 5, choose a compatible AI provider, enter the user's API key and begin interacting with the authorised account data.

“Version 1.0 proved that traders want AI closer to the point of decision. Version 2.0 takes the next strategic step: we are opening the software to the wider MT5 market, including traders who maintain their accounts with other brokers.”“Our objective is not to replace the trader. It is to give the trader a practical interface for bringing together account context, market information and the AI model they already prefer - while preserving review, limits and final human confirmation.” Gennaro Lanza, CEO of DB Investing

Designed For The Global MetaTrader 5 Broker Ecosystem

Subject to technical compatibility, local availability, and each broker's server configuration, Version 2.0 is intended for eligible traders using MetaTrader 5 accounts across the wider forex and CFD market. This may include MT5 users of widely searched broker brands such as Exness, IC Markets, Pepperstone, XM, HFM, FP Markets, Tickmill, Vantage, MultiBank Group, Eightcap, Axi, FxPro, FXTM, FBS, AvaTrade, Admirals, ThinkMarkets, BlackBull Markets, RoboForex, JustMarkets, BDSwiss, Orbex, Windsor Brokers, VT Markets, PU Prime, TMGM, Moneta Markets, GO Markets, Fusion Markets, One Royal and ActivTrades.

Availability

MT5 AI Assistant Version 2.0 is planned for MetaTrader 5 on Windows and will be available to eligible users who complete the required registration and verification process. Users need an active MT5 account with a technically compatible broker and an API key from at least one supported AI provider. Product access, features, and supported providers may vary by jurisdiction and release phase.

For product information, eligibility, and setup documentation, users can visit: MT5 AI Assistant

About DB Investing

DB Investing is a multi-asset trading brand focused on building accessible trading technology, market tools, and digital experiences for retail and professional market participants. Its product roadmap includes AI-assisted trading workflows, client analytics, education, partner technology, and integrated trading services. Services and products are offered only through the relevant authorised entities and are subject to jurisdictional restrictions.





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