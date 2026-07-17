Changes in the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Subsidiaries

As of 8 August 2026, Dāvis Skulte will not continue as a member of the Management Board of AS Elenger Grupp and as a member of the Supervisory Board of Elenger Polska sp. z o.o., a subsidiary of AS Elenger Grupp.

Following these changes, the Management Board of AS Elenger Grupp will continue with two members, while the Supervisory Board of Elenger Polska sp. z o.o. will continue with four members.

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.76% share in Tallink Grupp, a 100% share in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141 000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity Infortar also operates in agriculture, engineering, construction minerals, printing sector, services and other areas. A total of 107 companies belong to the Infortar group, including 3 affiliated companies and 2 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates Infortar employs 6288 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

e-mail: kadri.laanvee@infortar.ee

www.infortar.ee/en/investor