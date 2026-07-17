From the World Cup Stadium to 24/7 Support: How HTX is Redefining VIP Services





A world-class arena, a milestone moment for HTX’s global user community.

PANAMA CITY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the highly anticipated match between Spain and Belgium ignited the stadium, HTX's SVIP users witnessed this world-class sporting moment far beyond the trading screen: through live match viewing, an exclusive VIP Lounge, customized travel itineraries, and face-to-face networking with fellow users from across the globe.





This premium experience, themed “HTX SVIP World Cup Journey,” was more than just a luxury getaway. It served as a tangible expression of HTX’s philosophy on VIP services — proving that SVIP is not merely a membership tier, but a long-term partnership.

One SVIP client, K, shared his thoughts after the experience:

"Previously, when I thought about exchange VIP perks, the first things that came to mind were usually 'behind-the-scenes benefits' like trading fee discounts, dedicated customer support, and higher limits. But this time, HTX brought us straight to the World Cup stadium, with access to a custom VIP lounge and an exclusive live match experience. These are real, tangible benefits you can actually enjoy."





From a Trading Platform to a Long-Term Partner

For key clients, the most valuable service isn’t demonstrated when everything is going well, but at critical moments — when markets shift rapidly, capital needs to be mobilized quickly, or account issues require immediate resolution.

Unlike retail users, key and institutional clients face significantly more complex challenges: a single large trade may require liquidity arrangements; a market strategy may hinge on onboarding and verification timelines; a delayed withdrawal could impact subsequent capital deployment.

To address these challenges, HTX has established a dedicated service framework for SVIP users and institutional clients at Prime 5 and above that operates independently of the standard support queue. Spanning major communication channels such as Telegram, email, and WeChat, this framework uses Telegram as its primary 24/7 service hub, ensuring clients across different time zones can reach a dedicated support team whenever they need assistance.

Rather than addressing standard retail queries, this specialized team focuses on high-impact matters of direct concern to key clients. These include liquidity support, KYC verification, institutional onboarding, account management, and other time-sensitive operational issues. Through this tiered service framework, key clients benefit from streamlined communication pathways and high-priority response times.

Fast Issue Resolution: The Key to Effective Customer Support

For VIP services, being “online” is merely the baseline. The true differentiator is the ability to understand complex business scenarios in depth and rapidly coordinate internal resources to resolve issues.

Case Study 1: Seamless Institutional Onboarding. A newly onboarded institutional client sought to complete verification and start trading ahead of a major market event. The dedicated team maintained continuous communication via Telegram, helping organize account settings, streamlining outstanding documentation, and coordinating internal reviews to successfully launch the client within their target window.

Case Study 2: Frictionless Verification. A Prime client was unclear about the supplementary documentation required for level 3 KYC verification. Through real-time communication, the team clarified each requirement step-by-step, eliminating the prolonged wait times typically caused by repeated document resubmissions.

Case Study 3: Rapid Settlement Support. During a large-scale withdrawal, a client noticed their transaction was pending. After receiving the client's feedback, the team immediately intervened and tracked the issue internally, enabling the transaction to be processed within 5 minutes. While this represents a specific operational resolution, it highlights the dedicated team’s execution capabilities when handling high-priority issues.

Furthermore, when clients require liquidity support for large positions, the team provides direct coordination and specialized assistance. For institutions and high-net-worth individuals, the value of such services goes beyond simply solving an isolated issue—it significantly reduces communication friction, buying critical time for high-stakes investment decisions.

From Foundational Efficiency to Tailored VIP Privileges

Exceptional VIP service must first address trading efficiency challenges. Only on top of that foundation can a highly differentiated product and benefit ecosystem be built.

Built around the diverse needs of SVIP users, HTX has developed a multi-tiered benefits system spanning trading fees, Earn products, lending, and exclusive privileges.

1. Tailored Fee Structures. SVIP clients can earn rebates on their trades and unlock tailored, ultra-low fee structures that match their specific operational profiles and trading styles.

2. Exclusive VIP Flexible Earn. HTX has introduced an exclusive VIP Flexible Earn program for USDT, offering enhanced yield opportunities for eligible Prime users. Specifically, Prime 5–Prime 7 users can enjoy up to 6.00% APY with a 50,000 USDT quota, while Prime 8–Prime 9 users can access up to 7.00% APY with an 80,000 USDT quota. Prime 10–Prime 11 users can enjoy the highest tier of benefits, with up to 9.00% APY on a 100,000 USDT quota. Additionally, based on trading volumes or net deposit metrics, the platform can issue APY Booster Coupons covering core assets like USDT, USDD, and ETH.

3. Optimized Lending Terms. For SVIP users who use Collateral Swap, larger loan amounts unlock progressively higher discount rates—up to 28% off (72% of the standard cost)—along with tailored liquidation-delay protection policies.

These benefits are built around a single principle: VIP service is not about repackaging standardized products. Instead, it is about designing bespoke service frameworks tailored to each client’s trading scale, capital structure, and business needs.

Making Premium Service Tangible

If dedicated responses, optimized fee structures, and customized liquidity support form the professional bedrock of VIP service, then initiatives such as the World Cup Journey, holiday gifts, and personalized birthday celebrations elevate these services from the trading dashboard into real-world experiences.

HTX provides its SVIP users with premium physical and offline experiences, including customized holiday gift sets, exclusive birthday celebrations, and bespoke brand collectibles. The World Cup Journey further expands the horizons of global high-end privileges, proving that VIP service does not just live in account settings—it can manifest at world-class sporting events, key global cities, and during significant moments in users' lives.

The World Cup Journey is merely one chapter of HTX's global SVIP experience. From 24/7 on-demand communication channels to specialist assistance for liquidity, verification, and account settings; and from tailored trading fees, Earn products, and optimized lending privileges to live access at world-class arenas—HTX is actively cultivating a VIP service ecosystem that starts with execution efficiency and matures into a long-term partnership.

True VIP service does not simply mean offering more perks when times are good. It means ensuring that when clients need it most, there is always someone to answer, someone who understands, and someone to walk beside them.

Contact: glo-media@htx-inc.com.

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