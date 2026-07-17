Rare Earth Mineral Investments Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of Rare Earth Mineral Investments’s native token -REMI($REMI) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as REMI/USDT pair, and will begin trading on the 24th of July, with the private sale live on 20th July.

IEO Overview

Token name: Rare Earth Mineral Investments

Token symbol: REMI

Total issue supply: 100,000,000

Circulating Supply: TBD

IEO Start Date: Won, 20 Jul 2026 18:00 (UTC+8)

Listing Date (Launch Date): 24 Jul 2026

Duration: 72 hours



Rare Earth Mineral Investments (REMI), a blockchain-based Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem designed to bridge strategically important mineral reserves with blockchain finance infrastructure. Built on Ethereum ERC-20, REMI introduces a digital framework centered on reserve transparency, geological validation, and long-term resource management.

Rare earth minerals have become increasingly important to industries ranging from renewable energy and advanced manufacturing to semiconductors and defense technologies. As demand for these critical resources continues to grow, REMI explores a different approach to resource finance by combining verified mineral reserves with blockchain-native infrastructure, allowing strategically important assets to be represented through a transparent and programmable digital ecosystem.

A New Approach to Reserve Finance

Issued by Green Victory Pro, LLC, REMI is built around the concept of connecting real-world mineral reserves with blockchain technology.

Rather than viewing mineral assets solely as near-term extraction opportunities, the project introduces the Land Vault reserve finance model, where strategically important mineral reserves may remain preserved in the ground until market conditions support economically desirable extraction. This framework positions verified reserves as long-duration strategic inventory, drawing inspiration from traditional commodity stockpiles and sovereign reserve programs while applying blockchain-based accounting and programmable market infrastructure.

Bringing Transparency to Strategic Mineral Assets

Reserve verification is a key component of the REMI ecosystem.

The project emphasizes geological validation and reserve transparency as foundational elements of its framework. Through geological assessment, reserve documentation, and blockchain-native recordkeeping, REMI aims to create a digital infrastructure that improves visibility into strategically important mineral assets while supporting greater confidence in reserve data.

Built on Ethereum ERC-20, the ecosystem is designed to provide programmable interactions between physical reserves and blockchain applications, expanding how real-world assets can participate in the digital economy.

Supporting the Next Generation of Real-World Assets

The tokenization of real-world assets has expanded beyond traditional financial products into sectors such as commodities, infrastructure, and natural resources.

REMI contributes to this trend by introducing an ecosystem focused on strategic mineral reserves. Instead of treating underground resources purely as extraction projects, the platform explores how verified reserves can be digitally represented and managed within blockchain infrastructure while preserving their long-term strategic value.

Looking Ahead

As blockchain continues to reshape the representation of real-world assets, projects are exploring new ways to connect physical resources with digital financial infrastructure.

Through its Land Vault reserve finance model, Ethereum-based architecture, and focus on geological transparency, REMI is developing a framework that brings strategically important mineral reserves into the growing RWA ecosystem while supporting a more transparent and digitally connected approach to reserve management.

Rare Earth Mineral Investments Official Media