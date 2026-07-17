Ragnarok: Rebirth Global Officially Launched in North, Central and South America (except Brazil) on July 16, 2026

Seoul, Korea, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, announced that GRAVITY Game Vision, Ltd. (“Gravity Game Vision”), Gravity's wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, has officially launched Ragnarok: Rebirth Global, a 3D MMORPG Mobile game, in North, Central and South America (except Brazil) on July 16, 2026.

Starting July 16 (EDT), Ragnarok: Rebirth Global can be played by downloading the game on Google Play and Apple App Store in their respective regions in North, Central and South America (except Brazil). Ragnarok: Rebirth Global, which retains the classic essence of Ragnarok IP while introducing modern convenience systems, allows users to enjoy the game easily. Players can freely convert between horizontal and vertical screen layout, enhancing immersion when playing content such as daily contents and boss battles.

In addition, the burden of monetization was reduced by establishing an item trade system based on market prices. Users can send pets out to content such as mineral mining, fishing, resource collection and field hunting, and the obtained items can be sold in the marketplace.

Gravity stated, “Ragnarok: Rebirth Global is an idle MMORPG for users who want to enjoy the Ragnarok IP game casually and comfortably. We expect it to achieve successful performance in North, Central and South America, excluding Brazil, with its easy accessibility and reduced burden of monetization.”

[Gravity Official Website]

http://www.gravity.co.kr

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Global Official Website]

https://rornaofficial.gnjoy.game/na-officialSite

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Global Google Play Download Page]

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ggv.rogna.aos

[Ragnarok: Rebirth Global Apple App Store Download Page]

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ragnarok-rebirth-global/id6761811121

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 91 regions. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

Contact:

Mr. Heung Gon Kim

Chief Financial Officer

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: kheung@gravity.co.kr

Ms. Jin Lee

Ms. Jimin Park

IR Unit

Gravity Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@gravity.co.kr

Telephone: +82-2-2132-7801