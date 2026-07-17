BitMart Releases H1 2026 Report: Building Through Market Volatility

Mahe, Seychelles, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global digital asset platform, released its H1 2026 Report, outlining how the company continued to build through a challenging market cycle while expanding its product, asset, and compliance footprint.





The first half of 2026 was one of the industry’s most demanding periods since the launch of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. Bitcoin fell roughly 33%, Ether declined 50%, ETF outflows reached new highs, and trading volumes cooled across major centralized exchanges. Against this backdrop, BitMart focused less on short-term market momentum and more on long-term platform resilience, user trust, and product depth.

“H1 2026 was a market that punished platforms optimizing for the last cycle and rewarded platforms building for the next one,” said Nathan Chow, Chief Executive Officer of BitMart. “Asset-management AUM grew approximately 256% while Bitcoin fell roughly 33%. That gap is not a market gift, it is a product outcome. BitMart is eight years old this year. We intend to be here for the next eight, and we are building accordingly.”

Read the full report here.





Trading and Asset Access

Trading remained BitMart’s core business in H1 2026, but the stronger story was not the number of new pairs alone. It was the quality and composition of the assets BitMart brought to market.

On spot, BitMart added 495 new assets, bringing total supported spot assets above 1,900. Among newly listed assets, 348 recorded gains of more than 100%, and 28 rose more than 500%. That performance shows BitMart was not simply expanding listings for volume, but identifying assets with real market momentum.

BitMart also expanded the definition of what users can access on the platform. The launch of the TradFi Zone added 197 TradFi-linked assets across stocks, indices, ETFs, precious metals, forex, and commodities, representing nearly 40% of new listings during the period. Through IPOPrime, BitMart further extended access to scarce primary-market opportunities. Its first project, SpaceX, attracted 38,013 subscribers and more than 10.57 million USDT in subscription volume, demonstrating BitMart’s ability to source, structure, and distribute high-demand assets globally.

In derivatives, BitMart added 492 new perpetual futures pairs, up 203.7% period-over-period, while upgrading the trading experience through Take-Profit / Stop-Loss 2.0 and cross-currency margin. These upgrades strengthened usability for more advanced strategies.

Growth Beyond Market Direction

One of the clearest signals in H1 2026 came from BitMart’s asset-management business. While Bitcoin declined roughly 33% during the period, BitMart’s asset-management AUM grew approximately 256% period-over-period. Fixed-term wealth products doubled in scale, stablecoin AUM grew nearly 90%, and the average lock-up period extended nearly 5x, reflecting stronger user commitment to BitMart’s wealth products even in a down market.

BitMart also advanced its RWA and yield-bearing stablecoin strategy with the rollout of BMRUSD, marking the platform’s entry into the yield-bearing stablecoin and tokenized-cash category.

New Growth Engines: Payments, Prediction Market, and Web3

Beyond trading, BitMart continued to build product lines that can drive higher-frequency usage and reduce reliance on market-directional trading activity.

Payments and fiat services were a key part of that shift. BitMart Card physical issuance grew 150%, transaction volume increased 300%, fiat on/off-ramp coverage reached more than 120 countries and regions, and global transfer services now support 20 fiat currencies. These products extend BitMart from a place where users trade and hold assets into a platform where digital assets can be used, transferred, and spent more frequently.

Prediction Market added another new engagement layer. Launched in H1 2026, the product expanded user participation from crypto price trading into event-driven markets across sports, crypto, financial events, and global trends. In June, trading volume grew more than 1,500% month-over-month, supported by FIFA-related event flow. Approximately 44% of successful Prediction Market traders were new trading users on BitMart, making the product one of the clearest acquisition signals of the first half.

BitMart Wallet continued to develop toward the positioning of a Web3 financial master account, supporting on-chain asset management, DEX trading, smart-money tracking, trading signals, and other decision-support tools. In H1 2026, the wallet expanded with a prepaid wallet card for stablecoin spending at global Visa and Mastercard merchants, as well as Prediction Market integration, further connecting on-chain discovery, payment utility, and event-driven trading within one user experience.

Global Compliance

BitMart continued to expand its global regulatory footprint in H1 2026. BitMart.US has been operating in the United States since November 2025 through a partnership with Zero Hash, a regulated digital asset infrastructure provider.

BitMart also established a formal regulated presence in Australia and continued upgrading its compliance infrastructure across customer due diligence, on-chain address monitoring, sanctions risk controls, and AML frameworks.

Building for the Next Cycle

In the second half of 2026, BitMart will continue to focus on RWA and yield-bearing stablecoins, Prediction Market expansion, on-chain and DEX convergence, compliance and licensing depth, payments and stablecoin utility, and AI-native platform experiences.

Demanding markets reveal what platforms are truly building. The users, assets, and partners who chose BitMart in this half will help define the platform’s next stage of growth. BitMart will continue to build with them at the center.

About BitMart

BitMart is a leading global digital asset trading platform serving more than 13 million users across over 180 countries and territories. Built on a foundation of security, compliance, and innovation, BitMart offers trusted access to spot and derivatives trading, earning products, and Web3 services. BitMart is committed to operating at the highest standards of consumer protection and regulatory compliance as it builds the next generation of digital asset and tokenised real-world asset services. Get started with BitMart here.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.