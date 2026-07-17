Adams Natural Resources Fund Declares Distribution

BALTIMORE, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 16, 2026, Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) declared a distribution of $0.54 per share payable August 26, 2026 to shareholders of record on July 27, 2026. The distribution is optionally payable in additional shares of common stock (default) or in cash by specific stockholder election received before 4 p.m. (ET) on August 14, 2026, the valuation date. The issue price for shares will be the lower of the Fund’s closing NYSE market price or the Fund’s NAV per share on the valuation date, but in no event less than 95% of the NYSE closing market price.

The Fund’s estimated sources for the distribution to be paid on August 26, 2026 and for all distributions declared in 2026 to date are as follows:

Payment Date Distribution

per Share Net

Investment

Income Net Realized

Short-Term

Gains

Net Realized

Long-Term

Gains Return of

Capital August 26, 2026 $0.54

$0.14 (26%) $0.00 (0%) $0.40 (74%) $0.00 (0%) Total YTD 2026 $1.55

$0.50 (32%) $0.08 (5%) $0.97 (63%) $0.00 (0%)



Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

Average Annual Total

Return (on NAV for the

5-year period ended on

June 30, 2026)1

Annualized Current

Distribution Rate

(expressed as a

percentage of NAV as of

June 30, 2026) 2 Cumulative Total Return (on

NAV for the fiscal year

through June 30, 2026) 1 Cumulative Fiscal Year

Distribution Rate (as a

percentage of NAV as of

June 30, 2026) 3 17.0%

7.9%

18.4%

5.6%





1 Total return is calculated assuming a purchase of a Fund share at the beginning of the period and a sale on the last day of the period at reported net asset value per share, excluding any brokerage commissions. Distributions are assumed to be reinvested at the lower of the net asset value per share or the closing NYSE market price on the distribution’s valuation date for those receiving shares for the distribution. For periods greater than one year, returns are presented on an annualized basis.

2 The Annualized Current Distribution Rate is the current quarter’s distribution rate per share annualized and expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of June 30, 2026.



3 The Cumulative Fiscal Year Distribution Rate is the distributions per share for the current fiscal year period, expressed as a percentage of the Fund’s NAV per share as of June 30, 2026.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Distribution Policy. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.