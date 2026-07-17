‘GoGuardian Discover’ Wins 2026 CODiE Award for Best Emerging EdTech for Administrators and Launches New Screen Time Insights Dashboard

LOS ANGELES, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian , the leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced that GoGuardian Discover has been named a 2026 CODiE Award Winner for best emerging edtech for administrators.

The CODiE Awards recognize the most innovative products, platforms, and services across technology and education. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process led by independent industry experts who assess each solution based on innovation, functionality, market impact, and overall value.

Selected from 228 finalists across 75 categories, the 2026 CODiE Award winners represent the solutions setting new standards for excellence and innovation.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the CODiE Awards," said Rich Preece, CEO of GoGuardian. "This award reflects our team's commitment to helping districts make sense of some of the hardest issues they face today: measuring student screen time and knowing if that time is productive, knowing which apps are compliant, and where their technology dollars are actually working. Discover brings all of that into a single, trusted view. We're proud not just to build the tools that give leaders that clarity, but to help lead the larger conversation—which is exactly why we're convening district leaders next week for a candid roundtable on building a managed-access approach to screen time ."

New Screen Time Insights give district leaders the context behind the numbers:

Built for district administrators and technology leaders, the insights deliver:

Total screen time trends over time, including average daily screen time per student

In-school vs. out-of-school segmentation, revealing how usage shifts during and outside the school day

Where screen time is highest across individual schools and grades

Top apps and categories driving overall usage

App approval status breakdown, showing how time is distributed across approved, not approved, and under-review apps





The result is a practical tool that helps district leaders quickly identify trends and lead more informed conversations about app governance, ROI, and screen value.

GoGuardian Discover gives district technology leaders a unified, trusted view of their entire EdTech ecosystem, turning verified usage data into clear guidance on what to optimize, renew, or review. It continuously monitors apps against iKeepSafe and 1EdTech certifications to surface compliance and privacy risks, uses AI to identify unused and underused licenses before contracts auto-renew, and connects app usage to real campus engagement rather than just logins.

"The 2026 CODiE Award winners represent some of the most innovative and impactful solutions in the industry," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "These organizations are solving meaningful challenges, delivering measurable outcomes, and helping shape the future of technology."

A complete list of 2026 CODiE Award winners is available at https://codieawards.com/winners

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide—representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian’s curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning , is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic—all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student’s needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

GoGuardian Corporate Communications

press@goguardian.com