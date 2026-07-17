Ballad Health announces largest philanthropic gift in system history with $25 million commitment from John and Ann Tickle

Bristol, Tenn., July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballad Health has announced the largest single philanthropic gift in system history — a transformational $25 million commitment from longtime Bristol community leaders and philanthropists John and Ann Tickle to support the future of local healthcare.

The historic investment, made through Ballad Health Foundation, will support future healthcare priorities that strengthen care delivery and improve health outcomes in Bristol. The Tickles, through their generosity, have created this gift as a meaningful expression of gratitude — not only for the broader community, but especially for Strongwell teammates, past and present, whose dedication has made a lasting impact. The Tickles are pleased that the gift will ultimately benefit Strongwell teammates and their families, as well as Bristolians and others who seek care in the community.

Ballad Health leaders and the Tickles will work collaboratively to identify areas where this investment can create the greatest long-term impact, ensuring it honors both the intent of the donors and the contributions of those who have helped build a stronger healthcare system.

“This extraordinary gift reflects John and Ann Tickle’s deep love for Bristol and their longstanding commitment to strengthening their community,” said Alan Levine, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ballad Health. “Their generosity will support Ballad Health’s ongoing efforts to enhance care for Bristol patients and families and advance innovative approaches that improve health and well-being across the community. We are profoundly grateful for their leadership, vision and belief in the future of the region.”

John Tickle is chairman of Strongwell Corporation, a manufacturing company headquartered in Bristol, Virginia, and a global leader in pultrusion technology, a manufacturing process used to create high-strength fiberglass and composite materials for infrastructure and industrial applications. Since assuming leadership of the company in 1972, he and his colleagues have helped grow the company into an internationally recognized industry leader.

Ann Tickle is an educator and longtime community advocate who has dedicated significant efforts to causes supporting education, children and women throughout the region. Together, John and Ann Tickle have supported numerous initiatives aimed at strengthening Bristol and enhancing quality of life across the community.

“Bristol has given so much to our family, and we believe deeply in investing in the future of our community,” John and Ann Tickle said in a joint statement. “Access to exceptional local healthcare is essential to the well-being and vitality of any community. We are grateful for the opportunity to support Ballad Health and its team members as they strengthen healthcare access for the people of Bristol.”

Ballad Health leaders said the historic contribution marks the largest philanthropic investment ever received by the health system and reflects the Tickles’ longstanding commitment to strengthening the Bristol community and improving quality of life across the region.

“This gift is a remarkable example of the impact local philanthropy can have on the future of healthcare in our region,” said Jack Simpson, president of Ballad Health Foundation. “John and Ann Tickle care deeply about Bristol and the people who call this community home, and we are honored to partner with them to help create lasting impact through their transformational investment.”

Additional details regarding future plans and initiatives supported through the gift will be announced as planning discussions continue.

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About Ballad Health Foundation:

Ballad Health Foundation is the fundraising arm of Ballad Health, an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. The foundation and its partners play a vital role in supporting a wide range of initiatives to meet the unique health needs of people across the region, including advancing children’s services through the Niswonger Children’s Network, patient assistance, community health improvement, hospice, behavioral health and substance use disorder recovery, cardiology and oncology services, team member emergency support and various other initiatives. Each year, nearly 5,000 philanthropically minded businesses, community members and Ballad Health team members make a difference in regional health through the foundation. Learn more about Ballad Health Foundation at www.balladhealth.org/foundation.

About Ballad Health:

Ballad Health is an integrated community health improvement organization serving 29 counties of the Appalachian Highlands in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Northwest North Carolina and Southeast Kentucky. Our system of 20 hospitals, post-acute care and behavioral health services, and a large multi-specialty group physician practice works closely with an active independent medical community and community stakeholders to improve the health and well-being of close to one million people. By leading in the adoption of value-based payments, addressing health-related social needs, funding clinical and health systems research and committing to long-term investments in strong children and families in our region, Ballad Health is striving to become a national model for rural health and healthcare. Learn more at www.BalladHealth.org.

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