GlobalVentures365 Expands Focus on Investor Education and Analyst Access as Client Demand Grows

Aarau, Switzerland, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalVentures365, an online multi-asset brokerage established in 2011, is placing renewed emphasis on the educational and analytical support available to its clients, citing sustained demand from investors who want to build genuine understanding rather than simply execute transactions. The brand reports that access to structured learning material and direct analyst support has become one of the more significant factors in how clients evaluate a platform.

Steffen Kovacs, spokesperson at GlobalVentures365, said the change reflects a more considered investor. "The client we see today is not looking for shortcuts," Kovacs said. "They want to understand what they are doing and why. That means the platform has to offer more than a place to act. It has to offer a way to learn, and it has to make that learning genuinely accessible rather than burying it somewhere nobody visits."

Education as part of the core platform

GlobalVentures365 provides webinars, recorded sessions, and ongoing market commentary directly within the platform, positioning educational material alongside the tools clients use day to day rather than in a separate destination. According to Kovacs, this proximity matters, since a resource is only useful if it is reachable at the moment a question actually arises.

Alongside this, clients have access to dedicated financial analysts who can help review positions or maintain a more structured view of a portfolio over time. This human layer sits deliberately beside the platform's educational material, giving clients the option to discuss conditions with an experienced professional rather than relying entirely on self-directed research. The approach reflects the wider philosophy GlobalVentures365 has followed since its founding, where support and structure are treated as part of the core offering rather than optional extras.

"There is a limit to what any dashboard can tell you," Kovacs added. "Data shows you what is happening. A conversation with someone who reads these markets every day helps you work out what it means. Both matter, and GlobalVentures365 was built to provide both rather than treating one as a substitute for the other."

Kovacs noted that this combined approach has shaped the platform's design from the outset, with clarity and consistency treated as the foundation rather than as features added later. The educational layer sits within a platform offering access to forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, and share CFDs, alongside a large catalogue of listed stocks and ETFs and a broad selection of savings plans. The platform is fully browser-based, with a mobile experience that mirrors the desktop layout to keep the client experience consistent across devices.

About GlobalVentures365

GlobalVentures365 is an online multi-asset brokerage established in 2011, built on the expertise of experienced traders and financial specialists. The platform provides access to forex, indices, commodities, precious metals, and share CFDs, alongside a large catalogue of listed stocks and ETFs and a broad selection of savings plans. Clients benefit from interest applied to uninvested cash balances, paid monthly up to a set threshold. The platform is fully browser-based and maintains a consistent experience across desktop and mobile, supported by webinars, recorded sessions, ongoing market commentary, and access to dedicated financial analysts. Security is handled through SSL protection, PCI DSS compliance, and encrypted data handling applied consistently across the platform.