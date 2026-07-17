Roundtable Secures Enterprise Technology Platform Partnership with Mario Nawfal, the World’s #1 Most-Viewed Journalist

LONDON, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roundtable (Nasdaq: RTB), the only AI-powered, DeFi-enabled enterprise media platform, today announced a comprehensive technology partnership with Mario Nawfal, whose content generates more than 1 billion monthly video views. Under the partnership, Roundtable will power Nawfal’s non-social digital platform, marionawfal.com , including publishing, monetization, syndication and business operations through its fully integrated technology stack.

Nawfal’s legendary portfolio of exclusive, long-form interviews with global business, technology and political leaders will be distributed through his own domain on Roundtable’s Web3 platform. His social media presence on X, including 24/7 global news coverage, will remain unchanged. MarioNawfal.com will serve as his owned-and-operated destination and secure IP vault.

“Roundtable’s platform is undoubtedly transformative for the professional media industry,” said Nawfal, who has emerged as a major force in global news. “Their technology provides advantages only DeFi, AI and on-chain publishing can offer. I believe this platform can help restore independence and influence to high-integrity journalism.”

“The world’s most innovative, passionate, modern journalist is the perfect partner to unveil the features of the world’s most powerful digital media platform, said Roundtable CEO, James Heckman. “In a crowded marketplace, Mario has risen to the top, maintaining his civility and objectivity - and so we’re thrilled to include him with our premium media partners.

“The confidence Roundtable’s team brings, with three decades of major media technology leadership experience, made the decision to platform MarioNawfal.com on Roundtable simple,” said Nawfal’s CEO, Wahid Chammis. “Frankly, no other platform provides the full technology stack, and Roundtable was the only company to invest early enough to fully leverage AI, DeFi and blockchain. As a result, the industry’s most sophisticated media operating system is positioned to help professional media finally control its own assets and destiny.”

About Roundtable (RTB Digital, Inc.)

Roundtable (NASDAQ: RTB) is the world’s only AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Platform, integrating distribution, publishing, monetization, community, syndication and DeFi payment operations. The Web3 platform was developed over years by CTO Eyal Hertzog, inventor of DeFi technology, and co-founder James Heckman, creator of the first social network, blogging platform, premium ad marketplace (PMP), social-targeted ad platform, and led digital strategy for News Corp and Yahoo. For more information, visit rtb.io .

About Mario Nawfal and Citizen Journalism Network (CJN)

Founded by Mario Nawfal, CJN is a leading digital media network and corporate accelerator, which operates a dual-model ecosystem structured around high-impact media and a proprietary venture incubation. CJN is one of the largest decentralized digital broadcasting networks globally, specializing real-time, interactive breaking news, financial markets, and technology. The network generates significant global visibility, facilitating large-scale public engagement and audience capture.

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