Half-Year 2026 Financial Report available

 | Source: Publicis Groupe S.A Publicis Groupe S.A

Half-Year 2026 Financial Report available

  

July 17, 2026 – Paris – The Half-Year 2026 Financial Report of Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris: FR0000130577, CAC 40] is available on the Company’s website, www.publicisgroupe.com in the following section: Investors / Investors & Analysts / Regulatory Information.

  

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 114,000 professionals.
www.publicisgroupe.com | X: @PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube | Viva la Difference!

Contacts Publicis Groupe

Amy HadfieldDirector of Global Communications+ 33 1 44 43 70 75amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com
Jean-Michel BonamyInvestor Relations+ 33 1 44 43 74 88jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com
Carla FoucaudInvestor Relations+ 44 20 7830 3710carla.foucaud@publicisgroupe.com

Attachment


Attachments

CP_RFS 2026_EN
GlobeNewswire

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