Flock LPR Alert Leads to Arrest of Attempted Murder Suspect 300 Miles From Crime Scene

Guilderland, NY, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A man accused of a stabbing in Bangor, Maine fled across state lines in a stolen vehicle. A Flock LPR alert flagged the vehicle nearly 300 miles away in Guilderland, New York two days later, leading to a swift arrest.

On June 20, 2026, a person was critically wounded in a stabbing at a Bangor, Maine residence. The suspect stole the victim's Toyota SUV and left the state.

Two days later, at around 9:10 a.m. on June 22, the Guilderland Police Department received an automated notification from its Flock license plate reader network after the stolen SUV was detected near Western Avenue and Carman Road. Officers responded to the area, located the vehicle, and took the driver into custody without a struggle.

Guilderland detectives established that the man was wanted in Maine on attempted murder charges in connection with the stabbing. He was arraigned locally on a stolen property charge before being remanded to the Albany County Sheriff's Office pending extradition proceedings. The Flock alert had placed him in custody roughly 300 miles from where the crime occurred.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.