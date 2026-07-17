Black Diamond Group Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

CALGARY, Alberta, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the “Company”) (TSX: BDI, OTCQX: BDIMF), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation solutions, today announced the timing of its second quarter 2026 earnings release and conference call/webcast.

Black Diamond intends to release its second quarter 2026 results after market close on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, July 31, 2026.

Trevor Haynes, Chairman and CEO, and Toby LaBrie, EVP and CFO, will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To access the conference call by telephone, dial toll-free 1-800-715-9871 or (647) 932-3411 (Toronto). International callers should dial (647) 932-3411. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to join the Black Diamond Group conference call by providing Conference ID: 7977926.

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: www.gowebcasting.com/14742.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available in the Investor Centre section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com, under Presentations & Events.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - MSS and WFS. We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia.

MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, CLM, and Schiavi, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

WFS, through its principal brands Black Diamond Lodging and Accommodations, Royal Camp Services and Summit Camps, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of various types. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps with premium integrated catering and hospitality services to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors.

In addition, WFS includes LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region. This proprietary digital platform enables customers to efficiently manage the full travel cycle through a rapidly growing network of hotels, remote lodges, and travel partners. LodgeLink solves the unique challenges associated with workforce crew travel and is complemented by Spencer Corporate Travel’s high-touch boutique corporate travel management service.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Emma Covenden at 403-888-1666 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

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