Flock LPR Alert Leads to Arrest of Murder Suspect in Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg, VA, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a fatal shooting in South Boston, Virginia, the suspect traveled west toward Lynchburg. A Flock LPR notification alerted the Lynchburg Police Department the moment his vehicle entered the city, enabling a rapid traffic stop and arrest.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on June 19, 2026, South Boston Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex where a man was found fatally shot. Over the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified and arrest warrants were secured on charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators determined the suspect had headed west toward Lynchburg, approximately 80 miles from the crime scene. South Boston police shared the suspect's description, vehicle details, and plate number with regional agencies. When the suspect's vehicle crossed into Lynchburg city limits, the Lynchburg Police Department was immediately notified via Flock camera technology. Officers initiated a traffic stop; the suspect briefly fled on foot but was apprehended a short time later without further incident.

Cases like this reflect how Flock's technology is designed to work: giving investigators real leads quickly while upholding rigorous standards for privacy and responsible use .

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About Flock

Flock is a public safety technology company that builds connected camera, audio, and investigative systems to help communities respond to and investigate safety incidents using objective evidence.

Flock technology combines video, gunshot detection, and investigative software to help law enforcement, schools, and businesses locate vehicles, understand incidents, and collaborate across jurisdictions while maintaining clear privacy safeguards, local control, and responsible data use.