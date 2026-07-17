United Flow Technologies Expands Midwest Presence with Acquisition of Peterson and Matz

Irving, TX, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Flow Technologies (UFT), a leading technical distributor and solutions provider serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets and a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, today announced the strategic acquisition of Peterson and Matz. This addition strengthens UFT’s presence across the Midwest, expanding the Company’s technical capabilities and regional depth in key growth markets.

UFT Acquires Peterson and Matz

The acquisition reinforces UFT’s strategy to deepen regional expertise while broadening its portfolio of solutions to better serve municipal and industrial customers across the country. Peterson and Matz contributes more than five decades of established manufacturer relationships and technical expertise across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin.

Peterson and Matz is a Farmington Hills, Michigan-based manufacturers’ representative firm serving the municipal and industrial water and wastewater treatment markets across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Founded in 1969, Peterson and Matz has built more than five decades of deep customer relationships representing leading manufacturers — including Evoqua, Veolia, Trojan, and Wilo — broadening the Company's reach across the municipal and consulting engineer markets in the Midwest.

“Peterson and Matz brings precisely what UFT looks for in a partner: deep regional roots, hard-earned customer trust, and technical expertise that spans more than 50 years.” said Matt Hart, Chief Executive Officer of United Flow Technologies. “We’re excited to build on that foundation and expand what they’ve built across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin.”

“Peterson and Matz takes pride in the trust our customers and manufacturing partners have placed in us for more than 50 years. The new partnership with UFT allows us to build on that legacy together.” said Kyle Bentley, President of Peterson and Matz. “The resources and capabilities UFT brings will help us continue delivering the engineered solutions and responsive service that all of our customers have counted on for years. Rob, Dean and I are excited for the next chapter in Peterson and Matz’s history.”

Peterson and Matz advances UFT’s mission to protect and enhance water resources by delivering industry-leading technical expertise, a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, and trusted local support across the communities they serve.

About United Flow Technologies

United Flow Technologies is a market leader in process and equipment solutions for the municipal and industrial water and wastewater markets. As a portfolio company of Berkshire Partners, UFT continues to deepen its technical expertise, expand opportunities for its team members, and support communities in building and maintaining reliable water infrastructure. With a focus on innovation, excellence, and customer service, UFT delivers high-quality products and services that drive long-term value for clients across the United States. For more information, visit www.uft.com.

About Berkshire Partners

Berkshire Partners is a 100% employee-owned, multi-sector specialist investor in private and public equity, with a focus on U.S.-based, middle-market companies. For more than four decades, the firm's private equity team has invested in well-positioned, growing companies across services, healthcare, industrials, and technology. Berkshire is currently investing from its Fund XI, with approximately $7.8 billion in commitments. Since inception, Berkshire Partners has made more than 140 private equity investments and has consistently worked in close partnership with management teams to build enduring businesses. Stockbridge, the firm's public equity group, was founded in 2007 and manages a concentrated portfolio seeking attractive long-term investments. For additional information, visit www.berkshirepartners.com.

Media Contact

United Flow Technologies

Email: info@uft.com

www.uft.com

Press Inquiries

UFT Media Relations

info [at] uft.com

https://www.uft.com/

8000 Jetstar Dr. Suite 150

Irving, TX 75063