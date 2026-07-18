American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Receives Texas Certificate for Industrial Radiation Machines Supporting Next Phase of Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ Research and Development Program

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), developer of the proprietary Texatron™ Fusion Engine™, announced that it has received a Certificate for Industrial Radiation Machines from the Texas Department of State Health Services (“DSHS”), representing a significant regulatory and operational milestone as the Company continues executing its engineering, testing, and validation program.

Issued on July 17, 2026, the Certificate of Registration authorizes American Fusion to conduct research and development activities involving its registered Texatron™ research systems at the Company’s approved testing location at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, subject to the conditions of the registration and applicable Texas radiation control regulations. The registration identifies Dr. John E. Brandenburg as the Company’s Radiation Safety Officer and remains effective through February 28, 2034. The Certificate may also be independently verified by clicking here to access the Texas Department of State Health Services database and entering Registration No. R54726 in the License Number field.

The registration authorizes the Company to receive, possess, acquire, transfer, and use registered industrial radiation machines for research and development purposes in accordance with the Texas Radiation Control Act, applicable provisions of 25 Texas Administrative Code Chapter 289, the Company’s submitted operating procedures, shielding and safety information, and radiation safety program. The registration expressly limits the authorized activities to research and development and prohibits deliberate radiation exposure of humans. This Certificate represents the principal regulatory authorization supporting the Company’s planned research, engineering, prototype development, testing, validation, and future production of Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems in accordance with applicable Texas regulations. No other known material permits, licenses, certificates, or regulatory approvals are required to conduct the planned testing of the Company’s 5 MW Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ at Texas Tech University.

A Significant Regulatory and Operational Milestone

American Fusion believes receipt of the registration represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone supporting the Company’s continued engineering, prototype testing, and validation activities. The registration establishes the regulatory framework under which the Company intends to conduct research involving its Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ platform in accordance with applicable Texas radiation control requirements.

Brent Nelson, Executive Chairman of American Fusion, commented, “Receiving this Certificate of Registration reflects years of engineering preparation, radiation safety planning, and regulatory coordination. We appreciate the professionalism of the Texas Department of State Health Services throughout the review process. This registration represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone as we continue advancing the Texatron development program and preparing for the next phase of engineering and prototype testing.”

Twelve Texatron™ Research Systems Authorized

The registration authorizes research and development activities involving the Company’s current family of Texatron™ research systems, including:

Texatron™ 500 kW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 1 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 5 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 10 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 20 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 30 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 50 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 75 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 100 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 250 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 500 MW Fusion Engine™

Texatron™ 1 GW Fusion Engine™

The registration also identifies the Company’s approved research location, designated Radiation Safety Officer, applicable operating procedures, radiation safety program, shielding information, and the authorized serial number ranges associated with each registered research system.

Advancing the Development Roadmap

The Certificate of Registration establishes the regulatory framework under which American Fusion intends to conduct research and development activities involving its registered Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ systems at its approved Texas Tech research location. The registration provides the pathway for continued engineering, prototype testing, calibration, diagnostic evaluation, and technical validation activities in accordance with applicable Texas radiation control regulations.

Michael G. Smith, Chief Legal Officer of American Fusion, stated, “This achievement reflects an extraordinary collaborative effort across engineering, legal, technical, and regulatory disciplines. It demonstrates the Company’s commitment to disciplined engineering, regulatory compliance, and responsible execution of its development program. Obtaining the registration represents a significant regulatory and operational milestone that supports the Company’s continued engineering, testing, and validation efforts.”

Fabrice David, Independent Director of American Fusion, commented, “Today’s announcement reflects another important step in the Company’s continued development. The combination of engineering innovation, regulatory discipline, and scientific rigor continues to position American Fusion for the next phase of its research and development program. I congratulate the entire team on reaching this significant milestone.”

American Fusion intends to continue advancing its development program through engineering refinement, prototype testing, calibration, diagnostic evaluation, and additional technical validation activities. The Company expects to provide future updates as significant engineering, operational, and regulatory milestones are achieved.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation fusion energy technologies. The Company is advancing the Texatron™ Fusion Engine™ aneutronic fusion platform, designed for modular, infrastructure-grade deployment across industrial, commercial, defense and grid-constrained applications.

The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation, while maintaining a focus on capital discipline and transparent corporate governance.

For more information about American Fusion and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

For an overview of American Fusion, please click here: American Fusion Overview

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions relating to technology development and commercialization, system integration and testing activities, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, financing activities, SEC registration and reporting matters, exchange uplisting initiatives, future business operations, and related matters.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to technology development, testing outcomes, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, litigation matters, SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, market conditions, and other factors beyond the Company’s control.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications