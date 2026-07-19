GEnx-1B Engines Surpass 50 Million Flight Hours

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) GEnx-1B engine has surpassed the 50 million flight hour mark in just over 14 years, the fastest rate ever for GE Aerospace commercial widebody engine model.

The GEnx-1B, which powers the Boeing 787 Dreamliner family, is currently in service with more than 50 operators around the world and is averaging a total of over 600,000 flight hours monthly. The engine boasts a 99.98% dispatch reliability rate and stays on-wing at a rate three times higher than competing engines.





Mohamed Ali, President & CEO, GE Aerospace Commercial Engines & Services, said: “Airlines need engines that deliver reliability, durability, predictability, and efficiency across some of the world’s most demanding routes, and the GEnx-1B continues to do exactly that. Reaching 50 million flight hours for the GEnx-1B in less than 15 years is a remarkable milestone, and it reflects the trust our customers place in GE Aerospace every day.”





The GEnx engine family has more than 2,700 engines in service, including spares. The GEnx-2B has accumulated 24 million hours since entering service in 2011 on the Boeing 747-8. In total, the GEnx engine family has nearly 75 million flight hours and nearly 12 million cycles.





The long-haul flights the GEnx engine powers traverse some of Earth’s harshest environments. Over the last decade, GE Aerospace has upgraded the GEnx engine’s high-pressure turbine blades and combustor coating technology, more than doubling time on wing in harsh environments.





GE Aerospace is also investing $1 billion this year across our U.S. manufacturing sites and supply chain, with over $100 million dedicated to enhancing supplier capabilities for programs like the GEnx engine. These investments focus on increasing engine production capacity, modernizing facilities, and strengthening the supply chain to meet high demand.





Continued support through service innovation

GE Aerospace has implemented a number of on-wing technologies available for the GEnx, including:





360 Foam Wash: designed to break down and remove dust and dirt particles. GE Aerospace’s 360 Foam Wash can help improve engine compressor efficiency, reduce fuel consumption, lower CO2 emissions, and extend time between shop visits.





Blade Inspection Tool (BIT): This technology gives GEnx-1B and -2B customers clear and consistent insight during HPT Stage 1 & Stage 2 blade inspections. Blade inspectors with integral cameras capture images with cutting edge AI technology, extracting and presenting them for review. BIT enables the user to measure both lines and areas on blade surfaces, to make an accurate assessment of the condition of hardware.





FlightPulse: A GE Aerospace application developed for pilots to measure their fuel use and other statistics against those of their peers or against their own previous flights so they can self-discover areas to optimize operations and efficiency.





GEnx’s revenue-sharing participants are IHI Corporation of Japan, GKN Aerospace Engine Systems of the UK, MTU of Germany, TechSpace Aero (Safran) of Belgium, Safran Aircraft Engines of France and Samsung Techwin of Korea.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 50,000 commercial and 30,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 57,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. Learn more about how GE Aerospace and its partners are defining flight for today, tomorrow, and the future at www.geaerospace.com.