SOUEAST S08 DM Delivers “Extra-Time Range” for Football Fans’ Journeys

WUHU, China, July 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During this globally anticipated football season, for fans traveling with family and friends, the SOUEAST S08 DM offers a comprehensive mobility solution built around four key strengths: long range, low fuel consumption, fast charging and a flexible, spacious cabin.





Cross-City Match Trips, Comfort at Every Mile

For cross-city match trips, the S08 DM delivers a combined range of more than 1,000 km on a full tank and a full charge, enough to cover intercity travel and short urban transfers with greater confidence. Even when driven with a depleted battery, the vehicle achieves an NEDC-rated combined fuel consumption of just 5.3 L/100 km, lower than comparable conventional fuel-powered SUVs and helping keep energy costs under control on long-distance journeys.

In terms of space and comfort, the S08 DM measures 4,810 x 1,930 x 1,705 mm and offers flexible 5- and 7-seat configurations to accommodate different group sizes. The front seats feature ventilation, heating and massage functions, while the second-row seats support heating and sliding adjustment, helping reduce fatigue on long journeys.

V2L Power for an Outdoor “Second Stadium”

For fans who cannot attend matches in person, the SOUEAST S08 DM can transform outdoor spaces into a match-viewing "second stadium" via its 6.6 kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, which reliably powers projectors and other audiovisual equipment, making it easy to set up an open-air viewing area in a stadium parking lot, at a suburban campsite, or other outdoor settings, and enjoy live HD football broadcasts in real time.Inside the cabin, the 15.6-inch tilting smart display and 12-speaker surround sound system create an immersive audiovisual experience, helping recreate the atmosphere of the stadium and capture every goal and highlight. The vehicle is also equipped with a 6.4L refrigerator with cooling and heating functions, keeping drinks and snacks ready and turning half-time breaks into a more complete matchday ritual.

SOUEAST currently operates in 48 countries and regions, staying true to its brand philosophy of being a "Travel Companion."Its product portfolio includes the Urban Stylish SUV S06 and S06 DM, the Urban Intelligent SUV S07 and the Smart Premium SUV S09, covering both fuel-powered and hybrid models to meet users’ needs for city commuting and leisure travel, extending the excitement far beyond the pitch.

For more information , please visit：

Brand website：

www.soueast-motor.com

Contact:

Weitong Liu

Email: business@soueast-motor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/582e8c29-5955-4476-b463-8cd9a1dd861c