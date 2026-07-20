DEME awarded contract for foundation installation at Zeevonk offshore wind farm in the Netherlands

DEME has been awarded a substantial contract for the transport and installation of foundations for phase 1 of the Zeevonk offshore wind project in the Netherlands. Zeevonk, jointly owned by Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) through its Energy Investment Fund I, will have a total installed capacity of approximately 1 GW. Under the contract, DEME will be responsible for intermediate transport of monopiles, marshalling services for primary and secondary steel, plus transport and installation of 69 monopile foundations as well as the installation of a filter layer for scour protection.





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