Sampo plc, stock exchange release, 20 July 2026 at 8:30 am EEST

Sampo plc’s share buybacks week 29/2026

During week 29 (13 July 2026 - 17 July 2026), Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Market

(MIC Code) Daily volume (in number of shares) and weighted average price of the purchased

shares, EUR* Aggregated weekly volume (in number of shares) and weighted weekly average price of the purchased shares, EUR* 13/07/2026 14/07/2026 15/07/2026 16/07/2026 17/07/2026 Week 29/2026, total AQEU Volume 0 206 2,465 1,462 0 4,133 Average price 0.00 9.55 9.57 9.55 0.00 9.56 CEUX Volume 0 987 148,834 268,382 1,431 419,634 Average price 0.00 9.58 9.54 9.52 9.60 9.53 TQEX Volume 0 0 37,973 46,624 0 84,597 Average price 0.00 0.00 9.54 9.51 0.00 9.52 XHEL Volume 0 1,751 145,532 310,376 2,340 459,999 Average price 0.00 9.58 9.54 9.52 9.57 9.53 Total, all markets Volume 0 2,944 334,804 626,844 3,771 968,363 Average price 0.00 9.58 9.54 9.52 9.58 9.53

* rounded to two decimals



On 6 May 2026, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 350 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 7 May 2026, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 22 April 2026.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 17,103,871 Sampo A shares representing 0.64 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley Co. International plc



For further information, please contact:

Mirko Hurmerinta

Interim Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Nasdaq Stockholm

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

FIN-FSA

The principal media

www.sampo.com

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