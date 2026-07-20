Temenos recognized as World’s Best Core Banking Solution by Euromoney for second consecutive year

GRAND-LANCY, Switzerland, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Temenos (SIX: TEMN), a global leader in banking technology, today announced it has been recognized as the World’s Best Core Banking Solution in the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, winning for the second consecutive year.

For more than 30 years, the Euromoney Awards for Excellence have recognized the key players in the financial services industry that are setting the global standard in performance, innovation and client impact. With a stringent evaluation process and strong emphasis on data and measurable outcomes, the awards are among the most respected accolades in the financial services industry.

Takis Spiliopoulos, CEO, Temenos, commented: “Being named the World’s Best Core Banking Solution by Euromoney for the second year in a row demonstrates Temenos’ continued client momentum, as well as the strength of our capabilities and investment in innovation. We’re proud to deliver best-in-class core banking services across the globe, helping banks to scale with faster time to market, higher levels of automation, and more personalized and impactful experiences for their customers.”

Euromoney praised Temenos’ ability to turn its scale into continued product investment, client co-development and practical delivery capability. With its composable core strategy, the judges noted how Temenos is responding to banks’ demand for progressive modernization, providing more controlled options over a complete overhaul that can introduce risk. Also highlighted was Temenos’ Design Partner Program, which enables co-creation with banks to deliver innovative new capabilities shaped by real customer needs.

Andrei Charniauski, Chief Research Officer & Head of Awards, Euromoney, said: “Core banking is one of the hardest categories in financial technology because the product must satisfy conflicting needs. Temenos stood out because it addressed those tensions better than its competitors, with a customer-centric proposition that satisfies modernization routes for every stage of transformation. That combination of scale, architecture, product execution and client evidence claimed the recognition for Temenos this year.”

Trusted by over 950 banks globally for core banking, Temenos continues to enhance its capabilities, investing around 20% of revenues annually in R&D. Recent innovations include the launch of Temenos AI Agents, Copilots and Conversational Studio, enabling banks to automate operations and accelerate innovation, as well as Composable Retail Deposits and Composable Retail Lending to support progressive core modernization.

About Temenos

Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is a global leader in banking technology. Through our market-leading core banking suite and best-in-class composable solutions, we are modernizing the banking industry. Banks of all sizes utilize our adaptable technology – on-premises, in the cloud, or as SaaS – to deliver next-generation services and AI-enhanced experiences that elevate banking for their customers. Our mission is to create a world where people can live their best financial lives.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.