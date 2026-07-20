20 July 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

DRIS Issue Price

The reference price of a new Ordinary Share under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Scheme (“DRIS”) for the interim dividend, announced on 17 June 2026 (the “Dividend”) has been set at 31.69p. This is the last published ex-dividend NAV per Ordinary Share, as at close of business on 17 July 2026.

Further information regarding the DRIS offered in respect of the Dividend can be found in the DRIS Mandate (the "DRIS Mandate") available on the Company's website to view and/or download at https://www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk/document-library/. The DRIS Mandate is also available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The payment date of the Dividend and the allotment date of the new Ordinary Shares, to be issued pursuant to the DRIS (the “New Ordinary Shares”), is 31 July 2026. The date for admission and dealing of the New Ordinary Shares is expected to be on or around 7 August 2026.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited



Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com



+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31