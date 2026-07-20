Frishantic Launches Chelated Magnesium Glycinate for Nighttime Calm and Daily Muscle Ease

NEW YORK, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frishantic today announced the launch of Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate, a chelated magnesium glycinate supplement designed for consumers seeking nighttime relaxation support, daily calm, and post-activity muscle comfort. The new offering expands the brand's lineup of clean-label mineral support products.

Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate is built around a fully chelated magnesium glycinate source rather than a blended magnesium salt. The brand emphasizes transparent labeling, a gentle amino acid chelate form, and a simple daily routine for consumers who want straightforward mineral support without guessing about ingredient quality or formula complexity.

"We created Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate for people who want a clean, honest magnesium option that fits into their evening wind-down," said a Frishantic spokesperson. "The chelated form, the transparent label, and the vegan capsule format are all part of the same idea: make daily mineral support easy to understand and easy to stick with."





A Calm-First Magnesium Glycinate Formula

Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate is positioned as a calm-first magnesium glycinate supplement. The product uses a single, clearly labeled magnesium glycinate source rather than a proprietary blend, supporting consumers who are looking for nighttime relaxation support, daily calm, and post-activity muscle comfort.

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in muscle and nerve function, energy metabolism, protein synthesis, bone health, and DNA/RNA synthesis. The National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements notes that magnesium also plays a role in calcium and potassium transport across cell membranes, processes tied to nerve conduction, muscle contraction, and normal heart rhythm.

Frishantic formulated this magnesium glycinate supplement around a chelated structure, in which magnesium is bound to glycine amino acids. This form is often chosen by consumers who want a gentle daily magnesium option that fits into a bedtime or post-workout routine.





Transparent Labeling and a Clean Chelated Form

Frishantic emphasizes clear label communication so consumers can understand exactly what form of magnesium they are taking. The product is built around magnesium glycinate, a chelated form in which magnesium is bound to glycine. This structure is designed to be gentle on the stomach and suitable for daily use.

The formula is delivered in easy-to-swallow vegan capsules and is free of artificial colors and preservatives. Frishantic also highlights that the product is Non-GMO and gluten-free, reflecting the brand's focus on clean-label supplements for long-term daily wellness routines.

Unlike some magnesium products that use buffered blends or magnesium oxide to inflate mineral numbers, Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate keeps the focus on a single chelated magnesium glycinate source. This approach is intended to give consumers confidence that they are getting the gentle, amino acid-chelated form they searched for.

Built for Evening Relaxation and Post-Activity Recovery

Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate is positioned for consumers seeking magnesium glycinate sleep support, relaxation support, and daily muscle and nerve function support. The brand frames the product as part of a healthy evening wind-down routine, alongside consistent sleep timing, reduced late-night screen exposure, stretching, and calming breathing practices.

Beyond nighttime use, the product is also suited to post-activity and long-workday routines. Consumers who spend extended hours at a desk, in front of screens, or in physically demanding roles may look to magnesium to support normal muscle contraction and relaxation as part of their daily wellness plan.

The product is intended as daily wellness support and is not positioned as a treatment for insomnia, anxiety, muscle cramps, or any medical condition.





Quality and Manufacturing Standards

Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate is manufactured in a cGMP-certified facility and undergoes third-party testing. The product is Non-GMO and gluten-free. These quality markers reflect the brand's emphasis on clean-label supplements for long-term daily use.

"For something people take every day, the manufacturing process matters just as much as the formula," the spokesperson added. "We want consumers to trust what's on the label and feel confident making this part of their routine."

Availability

Frishantic Magnesium Glycinate is available now on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQSDR4GD and through the brand's website at https://frishantic.com/.





About Frishantic

Frishantic is a wellness brand committed to pure ingredients and honest science. The company creates scientifically-backed supplements from pure, potent sources, emphasizing clear labeling, quality manufacturing, and ingredient simplicity to help consumers support their everyday health routines.



Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: support@frishantic.com

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