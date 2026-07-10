NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frishantic, a wellness brand focused on clean, practical nutritional solutions, today announced the launch of its Frishantic Vitamin D3 K2 5000IU supplement, a high-potency vitamin d3 k2 formula developed for adults with indoor-heavy routines, limited sun exposure, and a preference for simple daily supplementation.

As modern life shifts indoors—from office work and remote workspaces to year-round sunscreen habits—more consumers are turning to vitamin d3 and k2 supplements to help support their daily wellness routines. Frishantic’s latest launch addresses this demand with a clean-label softgel that combines Vitamin D3 and Vitamin K2 MK-7 in one daily serving.





Why Indoor Lifestyles Drive D3 K2 Interest

For many adults today, daily sun exposure is no longer a given. Office schedules, winter months, home-centered routines, and consistent sunscreen use have created what nutrition conversations often describe as a “sunshine gap.” This has contributed to rising interest in d3 k2 supplements that support bone health, normal immune function, and daily wellness.

Vitamin D3 is commonly associated with calcium absorption, bone health, muscle function, and immune support. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, and muscles, nerves, and the immune system need Vitamin D to function normally. Vitamin K2, particularly as MK-7, is involved with vitamin K-dependent proteins such as osteocalcin and matrix Gla protein (MGP), often discussed in the context of bone and calcium-related processes.

For Frishantic, the vitamin d3 k2 supplement category represents an opportunity to meet consumers looking for a clear, convenient, clean-label option that fits a low-sunlight lifestyle.





How D3 and K2 Work Together

Consumers searching vitamin d3 and k2 often ask why these two nutrients are paired together. The answer lies in their complementary roles in bone and calcium support.

Vitamin D3 is primarily associated with calcium absorption. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements notes that Vitamin D is essential for intestinal calcium absorption and for maintaining normal blood calcium levels. Vitamin K2, particularly as MK-7, is associated with vitamin K-dependent proteins involved in calcium-related physiological pathways.

Therefore, the vitamin d3 and k2 combination benefits are best understood as a pairing that supports calcium absorption and calcium-related protein pathways. It is not a product for treating osteoporosis or replacing medical advice, but a nutritional combination aimed at supporting daily bone health and wellness routines.





Frishantic Vitamin D3 K2: Dosage, Convenience, and Clean Label

Frishantic Vitamin D3 K2 5000IU is built around a simple routine: one daily softgel. Each softgel provides Vitamin D3 5000 IU as Cholecalciferol and Vitamin K2 100 mcg as MK-7 Menaquinone. Each bottle contains 120 softgels, offering approximately a four-month supply.

It is important to note that 5000 IU of Vitamin D3 is a high-potency dose. According to the NIH Office of Dietary Supplements, the Tolerable Upper Intake Level for Vitamin D is 100 mcg (4000 IU/day) for individuals aged 9 and older. As a result, this k2 d3 vitamin supplement is best suited for adults with limited sun exposure, higher Vitamin D support needs, or those using it under the guidance of a healthcare professional.

The product is formulated to be gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sugar-free, and caffeine-free, and contains no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. For consumers managing allergens or avoiding unnecessary additives, these clean-label details make the product easier to choose.

Immune, Bone and Daily Energy Support without Overclaiming

A common consumer question is: what does d3 and k2 do? The answer is that D3 K2 supports several foundational pathways in normal body function, rather than delivering drug-like effects.

Immune support: Vitamin D is associated with normal immune system function, better expressed as “helps support normal immune function” rather than “immune boost” or “prevents infection.”

Bone health support: D3 supports calcium absorption, and K2 MK-7 supports vitamin K-dependent protein pathways. This helps answer what is vitamin d3 and k2 good for without framing the product as a treatment or substitute for medical guidance.

Daily energy support: D3 K2 is not a caffeine-based stimulant. It is better positioned in the context of muscle function, low-sunlight lifestyle support, and daily activity.

Adults using warfarin or other anticoagulant medications should consult a healthcare provider before using products containing K2. The NIH Office of Dietary Supplements warns that Vitamin K can have serious interactions with warfarin.





The Bottom Line

When choosing a vitamin d3 k2 product, consumers should consider D3 dose, K2 form, whether it uses MK-7, softgel convenience, label transparency, clean-label attributes, and lifestyle fit.

Frishantic Vitamin D3 K2 5000IU offers a clear positioning: Vitamin D3 5000 IU + Vitamin K2 MK-7 100 mcg + 120 softgels + one daily softgel + free from common allergens and additives. It is a simple D3 K2 softgel routine designed around indoor-heavy lifestyles, bone health support, normal immune function, and daily energy management.

For consumers exploring vitamin d3 k2 benefits, the product’s value lies in transparent dosing, clear nutrient forms, daily convenience, and a formula that fits a long-term wellness routine.

About Frishantic

Frishantic is a wellness-focused nutritional supplement brand committed to developing clean, practical, and science-informed products that support modern health routines. By combining clear dosing, thoughtful formulation, and transparent labeling, Frishantic creates supplements designed to help consumers build simple, sustainable daily wellness habits.

For more information about Frishantic Vitamin D3 K2 and the brand’s full wellness portfolio, visit frishantic.com.

Contact Person: like Li

Email: support@frishantic.com

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