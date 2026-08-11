Frishantic Introduces New Magnesium Complex for Women, Combining Seven Magnesium Forms with L-Theanine and Vitamin B6

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frishantic, a wellness brand focused on practical daily nutrition solutions, has introduced its new Magnesium Complex for Women, a multi-ingredient supplement designed to complement women’s everyday wellness, relaxation and nighttime routines.

The new formula combines multiple forms of magnesium with L-Theanine and Vitamin B6 in a convenient capsule format. The product is positioned around everyday nutritional support for relaxation, muscle comfort, nervous system nutrition and overall daily balance.

A Multi-Form Magnesium Formula Designed for Women’s Daily Wellness

Frishantic’s Magnesium Complex for Women provides 210 mg of magnesium per two-capsule serving, with magnesium sourced from seven forms: Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Glycinate, Magnesium Malate, Magnesium Taurate, Magnesium Gluconate, Magnesium L-Aspartate and Magnesium Ascorbate.

The Supplement Facts also identify 600 mg of Magnesium Glycinate as part of the formula, placing chelated magnesium glycinate at the center of the product’s formulation. The combination is intended to offer consumers a broader magnesium profile than a single-form magnesium supplement.

The formula also includes 100 mg of L-Theanine and 1.6 mg of Vitamin B6 per serving. Together, these ingredients give the product a broader positioning within daily wellness routines rather than focusing solely on magnesium supplementation.





Magnesium Glycinate with L-Theanine for Evening Routines

Magnesium glycinate has become a recognizable form of magnesium among consumers seeking a supplement that fits naturally into an evening wellness routine. Frishantic incorporates magnesium glycinate alongside L-Theanine, creating a formula positioned around calm and relaxation support.

L-Theanine, an amino acid naturally found in tea, is commonly associated with relaxation and a calm state of mind. In the Frishantic formula, it is paired with magnesium rather than positioned as a standalone ingredient, allowing the product to fit into a broader nighttime routine.

This combination is particularly relevant for consumers searching for magnesium glycinate with L-theanine, chelated magnesium glycinate, or a magnesium complex for women as part of their daily wellness habits.

Supporting Rest, Muscle Comfort and Daily Balance

The product is designed around several everyday wellness scenarios that may be relevant to women, including evening relaxation, post-activity muscle comfort and maintaining a consistent nutritional routine.

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in normal muscle and nervous system function, energy production and other physiological processes. Rather than positioning the product as a single-purpose sleep supplement, Frishantic presents its Magnesium Complex as a broader daily magnesium formula that can be incorporated into an evening or general wellness routine.

The addition of L-Theanine provides a complementary relaxation-focused component, while Vitamin B6 adds another nutritional dimension to the formula.





Vitamin B6 Complements the Magnesium Formula

Each two-capsule serving provides 1.6 mg of Vitamin B6, supplied as Pyridoxine HCl.

Vitamin B6 is involved in numerous enzymatic processes in the body, including protein metabolism and neurotransmitter-related pathways. Within Frishantic’s formula, Vitamin B6 serves as a complementary nutritional component rather than transforming the product into a traditional B-complex supplement.

This three-part formulation — magnesium, L-Theanine and Vitamin B6 — reflects the product’s broader positioning around daily wellness and nutritional support.

120 Capsules for a Two-Month Routine

Frishantic Magnesium Complex for Women is packaged with 120 capsules, with a recommended serving size of two capsules, providing 60 servings per bottle.

The capsules use a hypromellose vegetable capsule shell. According to the product information provided by the brand, the formula also includes rice flour, vegetable stearic acid and silica.

The product packaging highlights attributes including Non-GMO, gluten-free, third-party tested and cGMP-certified manufacturing, giving consumers additional information when evaluating the supplement as part of a regular wellness routine.

A Broader Approach to Magnesium Supplementation

Unlike products centered on a single form of magnesium, Frishantic’s new formula brings together seven magnesium sources with L-Theanine and Vitamin B6.

Magnesium Glycinate provides a key component of the formula, while Magnesium Citrate, Magnesium Malate, Magnesium Taurate, Magnesium Gluconate, Magnesium L-Aspartate and Magnesium Ascorbate contribute to the product’s multi-form magnesium profile.

The result is a formula positioned for consumers who are looking beyond a conventional single-ingredient magnesium capsule and are interested in a more comprehensive magnesium complex supplement.





Frishantic’s New Magnesium Complex Enters the Women’s Wellness Market

With its new Magnesium Complex for Women, Frishantic is introducing a supplement designed around the way many consumers incorporate nutritional products into their daily routines: as part of a consistent approach to relaxation, muscle comfort, nutritional support and overall wellness.





The formula combines 210 mg of magnesium from seven magnesium forms, 600 mg of Magnesium Glycinate, 100 mg of L-Theanine and 1.6 mg of Vitamin B6 per serving, packaged in 120 vegan capsules for 60 servings.

The new product is available through Amazon, while additional information about Frishantic and its product portfolio is available through the brand’s official website.

Product: Frishantic Magnesium Complex for Women

Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GQL7G2ZN

Website: https://frishantic.com/

About Frishantic

Frishantic is a wellness brand developing nutritional products designed to support practical, consistent daily wellness routines. The brand focuses on thoughtfully formulated supplements that combine recognizable ingredients with convenient formats for everyday use.

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: support@frishantic.com

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