Frishantic Launches Berberine Supplement with Ceylon Cinnamon for Daily Wellness Routines

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frishantic, a supplement brand focused on clean-label nutritional formulas, has introduced its new Berberine Supplement with Ceylon Cinnamon, a multi-ingredient formula designed for consumers seeking convenient support for their everyday wellness routines.

The new berberine with Ceylon cinnamon formula combines 500 mg of Berberine Hydrochloride with Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, Chromium Picolinate, Alpha-Lipoic Acid (ALA), and BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract. The product is designed around a simple two-capsule serving and is positioned within the growing category of berberine supplements for daily metabolic wellness.





A Multi-Ingredient Berberine Formula

Berberine serves as the primary ingredient in Frishantic's new formula, with each serving providing 500 mg of Berberine Hydrochloride. Berberine has attracted continued consumer interest as a nutritional supplement ingredient and has been studied in connection with metabolic signaling and nutrient metabolism.

The formula pairs berberine with Ceylon Cinnamon Extract, providing 100 mg of a 10:1 extract from cinnamon bark, equivalent to 1,000 mg of Ceylon cinnamon.

The combination gives the product a distinct formulation profile for consumers searching for a berberine with Ceylon cinnamon supplement, while bringing multiple ingredients together in a single daily supplement.





Designed for a Convenient Daily Routine

Frishantic's formula provides 500 mg of Berberine Hydrochloride per two-capsule serving. Each bottle contains 60 capsules, providing 30 servings.

The capsule format is designed to make the product straightforward to incorporate into an existing wellness routine. The product can be used as part of a lifestyle that includes balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, adequate rest, and other healthy daily habits.

For consumers exploring berberine 500 mg or berberine capsules, the clearly identified serving size provides a straightforward way to understand the product's core ingredient composition.





Ceylon Cinnamon, Chromium, and Alpha-Lipoic Acid

In addition to berberine, the formula contains several supporting ingredients.

Each serving provides 50 mcg of chromium from Chromium Picolinate. Chromium is an essential mineral involved in normal macronutrient metabolism and is commonly included in nutritional formulations associated with carbohydrate metabolism.

The formula also provides 60 mg of Alpha-Lipoic Acid. ALA is a naturally occurring compound involved in cellular energy metabolism and is commonly used in nutritional supplements focused on cellular and antioxidant support.

Ceylon cinnamon adds another botanical component to the formula, providing a complementary ingredient alongside berberine.

BioPerine® Adds an Absorption-Focused Component

The formula includes 5 mg of BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract, standardized to 95% piperine.

BioPerine® is a branded black pepper extract commonly incorporated into supplement formulations with an emphasis on ingredient absorption. Its inclusion provides an additional formulation consideration alongside the primary berberine and Ceylon cinnamon ingredients.

Together, the ingredients create a multi-component formula rather than a single-ingredient berberine product.

Clean-Label Product Positioning

The product uses a Hypromellose vegetable capsule shell. Other listed ingredients include rice powder, vegetable-source stearic acid, ascorbyl palmitate, and calcium silicate.

According to Frishantic's product information, the formula is gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and made without artificial preservatives. The brand also states that its supplements are manufactured in a GMP facility and undergo multi-stage testing.

Frishantic describes its overall product approach as centered on clean-label formulas and ingredient transparency, with products spanning areas including blood sugar support, immune support, oral care, and general wellness.

Supporting Everyday Metabolic Wellness

Consumer interest in search topics such as berberine benefits, what does berberine do, and what is berberine good for has contributed to growing awareness of berberine as a supplement ingredient.

Frishantic's new formula approaches the category from a daily wellness perspective, combining berberine with Ceylon cinnamon and additional nutritional ingredients rather than positioning berberine as a standalone solution.

The formula is intended to complement healthy lifestyle practices and is not presented as a treatment for any medical condition.





Product Details

Product Name: Frishantic Berberine Supplement with Ceylon Cinnamon

Serving Size: 2 capsules

Servings Per Container: 30

Capsules Per Bottle: 60

Key Ingredients Per Serving:

Berberine Hydrochloride — 500 mg

Ceylon Cinnamon Extract 10:1 — 100 mg

Equivalent Ceylon Cinnamon — 1,000 mg

Chromium from Chromium Picolinate — 50 mcg

Alpha-Lipoic Acid — 60 mg

BioPerine® Black Pepper Extract — 5 mg

Piperine — standardized to 95%

Product Format: Vegetable capsules

Positioning: Daily wellness and metabolic wellness support

Availability

The Frishantic Berberine Supplement with Ceylon Cinnamon is available through Amazon and the Frishantic website.

Availability: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FW4Z78PH

Website: https://frishantic.com/

About Frishantic

Frishantic is a nutritional supplement brand focused on clean-label formulas and ingredient transparency. The company's product portfolio includes supplements formulated around areas such as blood sugar support, immune support, oral care, and everyday wellness.

The brand describes its approach as combining scientifically backed ingredients with straightforward formulations designed for modern daily routines.

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Fiona Yang

Email: support@frishantic.com

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