Globavend Signs Global Distribution Agreement with DramaBox, Expanding Commercial Distribution to Platform with Over 90 Million Registered Users

PERTH, Australia, July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) ("Globavend" or the "Company"), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company, today announced that its digital entertainment subsidiary, Loomi Entertainment Group ("Loomi"), has entered into a global distribution agreement with DramaBox, one of the world's leading dedicated micro drama streaming platforms, for the worldwide release of its original AI-produced English language micro drama, “The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride.”

According to Dramabox, its platform has attracted more than 90 million registered users worldwide, operates across more than 200 countries and regions, and has surpassed 100 million downloads on Google Play. DramaBox is also recognized as one of the world's highest-grossing dedicated short drama applications by consumer spending, according to Sensor Tower.

The agreement represents another significant milestone in Globavend's strategy to transform proprietary AI-generated entertainment intellectual property into recurring global commercial revenue opportunities through global distribution. By combining original content creation, ownership of proprietary entertainment intellectual property and diversified distribution through both its owned-and-operated platform, Loomi: Short Drama, and leading third-party streaming platforms such as DramaBox, the Company continues to expand the commercial reach and monetization potential of its AI-powered digital entertainment ecosystem.

The announcement follows Globavend's previously announced release of “Buried Innocent,” the Company's first fully AI-produced original micro drama created using its proprietary Imaginary AI-powered cinematic production platform. That launch marked Globavend's entry into the rapidly expanding global micro drama industry, which independent research firm Omdia projects will generate approximately US$11 billion in annual revenue. The DramaBox agreement represents the next phase of the Company's commercialization strategy by expanding global distribution of its original intellectual property through one of the world's leading dedicated micro drama platforms.

The announcement also follows Loomi's recent disclosure that “Buried Innocent” surpassed 1 million views on TikTok, demonstrating early international audience engagement for Globavend's proprietary AI-produced content. Management believes the combination of proprietary AI-powered production capabilities, original intellectual property ownership and growing audience validation strengthens the Company's ability to commercialize premium entertainment content through leading international distribution platforms.

“The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride” marks Loomi's first English language original title to premiere on DramaBox. Through the agreement, “The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride” will be distributed through DramaBox, providing Globavend with access to a platform serving more than 90 million registered users worldwide, significantly expanding the commercial reach of the Company's original AI-produced entertainment intellectual property.

The agreement also broadens Globavend's international distribution network by adding DramaBox as a strategic third party distribution partner alongside the Company's owned-and-operated streaming platform, Loomi: Short Drama. Together, these complementary distribution channels support Globavend's multi-channel commercialization strategy, enabling the Company to monetize original entertainment intellectual property through direct-to-consumer streaming, third party platform distribution, licensing, subscriptions, advertising supported viewing and future strategic collaborations.

The DramaBox partnership comes at a time when the global vertical entertainment industry continues to experience rapid expansion. According to independent technology research firm Omdia, the global micro drama industry is projected to generate approximately US$11 billion in annual revenue, reflecting one of the fastest growing segments of the global digital entertainment industry, while DramaBox's publicly reported user base of more than 90 million registered users illustrates the scale of the addressable audience available to Globavend's growing portfolio of original entertainment intellectual property.

Globavend believes the combination of its proprietary Imaginary AI-powered cinematic production platform, ownership of original entertainment intellectual property, strategic licensing of complementary third party content and expanding international distribution partnerships positions the Company to participate in one of the fastest growing segments of the global digital entertainment industry.

The Company's digital entertainment business is built upon an integrated model combining proprietary AI-powered production technologies, ownership of original entertainment intellectual property, strategic licensing of complementary third-party content and diversified global distribution. “The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride” was created using Imaginary, Globavend's proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, demonstrating the Company's end-to-end AI-assisted production capabilities from concept development through commercial distribution.

"This agreement represents an important step in the commercialization of our AI-powered digital entertainment business," said Kai Man Fung, Chairman of Globavend. "Over the past several weeks, we have successfully launched our first fully AI-produced original micro drama, demonstrated strong early audience engagement with more than one million TikTok views for ‘Buried Innocent,’ and are now expanding global commercial distribution through one of the world's leading dedicated micro drama platforms. With distribution through a platform that has publicly reported more than 90 million registered users worldwide, we believe this relationship substantially expands the commercial opportunity for our growing portfolio of proprietary entertainment intellectual property and further validates our strategy of building a scalable AI-powered global entertainment business."

DramaBox has emerged as one of the world's leading dedicated micro drama streaming platforms, with publicly reported operations spanning more than 200 countries and regions, over 90 million registered users, and more than 100 million Google Play downloads. The platform is also recognized as one of the world's highest-grossing dedicated short-drama applications by consumer spending, underscoring the commercial significance of Globavend's latest international distribution relationship.

The Company believes the agreement further validates its integrated digital entertainment business model, which combines proprietary AI-powered production technologies, ownership of original entertainment intellectual property, strategic licensing of complementary third-party content and diversified global distribution. Management believes every additional commercial distribution relationship enhances the global reach, commercial value and monetization potential of the Company's expanding portfolio of original entertainment intellectual property.

The DramaBox distribution agreement also represents another milestone in Globavend's broader international commercialization strategy. As the Company continues expanding its portfolio of proprietary AI-produced original content, it intends to pursue additional commercial distribution relationships with leading international streaming platforms while simultaneously strengthening Loomi: Short Drama as its owned-and-operated global streaming destination for multilingual premium micro dramas.

By combining direct-to-consumer distribution with third-party global streaming partnerships, Globavend believes it is creating multiple revenue channels through subscriptions, advertising-supported viewing, licensing, content distribution and future strategic collaborations. Management believes this diversified commercialization model will broaden international audience reach, strengthen recurring revenue opportunities and maximize the long-term value of the Company's growing portfolio of proprietary entertainment intellectual property.

The Company's recent execution highlights the continued advancement of its AI-powered entertainment strategy, including:

Launch of “Buried Innocent,” the Company's first fully AI-produced original micro drama created using its proprietary Imaginary AI-powered cinematic production platform

Announcement that “Buried Innocent” surpassed 1 million TikTok views, demonstrating early international audience engagement

Global commercial distribution of “The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride” through DramaBox, providing access to a platform with more than 90 million registered users worldwide

Continued expansion of Loomi: Short Drama as the Company's owned-and-operated multilingual streaming platform

Continued commercialization of Globavend's proprietary AI-powered production technologies and growing portfolio of original entertainment intellectual property.

Management believes the successful commercialization of proprietary AI-produced entertainment content through internationally recognized global distribution platforms provides a strong foundation for expanding the Company's international distribution network, increasing the long-term value of its proprietary intellectual property portfolio and creating additional revenue opportunities across the rapidly growing global digital entertainment market.

With the addition of DramaBox, Globavend now operates a dual-channel distribution strategy through both its owned-and-operated Loomi: Short Drama platform and leading third party international streaming platforms, positioning the Company to accelerate the global commercialization of its growing portfolio of proprietary AI-produced entertainment intellectual property.

Related Information

Additional information regarding "The Wolf King's Forbidden Bride" is available in Loomi Entertainment Group's companion announcement: https://www.loomi.asia/news/wolf-kings-forbidden-bride-dramabox-premiere

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, the Company offers integrated cross-border logistics solutions across Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and mainland China. As a digital entertainment company, the Company develops generative AI-assisted cinematic production workflows, multimodal content generation capabilities and multilingual digital entertainment distribution solutions through its proprietary AI technologies. It operates Loomi: Short Drama, a mobile streaming platform offering professionally produced multilingual micro dramas, and Imaginary, its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, providing end-to-end AI-assisted content creation capabilities. By combining AI-powered production technologies with proprietary distribution capabilities, Globavend is building an integrated digital entertainment ecosystem while continuing to expand its established cross-border logistics business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's strategic direction, digital entertainment strategy, commercialization initiatives, international expansion, distribution arrangements, content monetization opportunities and transformational initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended Sept. 30, 2025, and subsequent SEC filings. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

For Investor and Media Inquiries

Globavend Holdings Limited

Kenny K. M. Fung, Chairman

kennyfung@risemindtech.com

888.201.1623

https://globavend.com/