FREMONT, Calif., July 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For Southeast Asian tech startups expanding to the U.S., locking in predictable subscription revenue is everything. However, many international growth teams are falling into a compliance trap by using clunky user interfaces to slow down customer churn. To address this risk, Dmitry Shubov Consulting has issued a cross-border strategic advisory detailing why federal appeals courts blocking the national “Click-to-Cancel” mandate hasn't actually stopped the regulatory pressure. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is still actively using its core anti-deception powers to police hidden subscription loops while building a new regulatory record from scratch, a pattern highlighted in a recent Crowell & Moring legal advisory on the FTC's revised framework. This newly released briefing warns that confusing unsubscribe setups leave expanding startups exposed to a dangerous mix of localized government penalties and private merchant account freezes from angry customer chargebacks.

The Loophole Misconception

The confusion is understandable. Founders read the headlines about federal courts pushing back on the national mandate and reasonably concluded the heat was off. It wasn't — it just moved. What used to be a single federal rule to track has splintered into a patchwork: the FTC is still enforcing hard under Section 5 and ROSCA, and states and cities have started writing their own rules, several of them tougher than the federal version ever was.

Connecticut changed its auto-renewal law on July 1, 2026. A violation now counts as a breach of the state's Unfair Trade Practices Act, so consumers can sue over it themselves. They don't need a regulator to bring the case first. New York City is close behind, with its own municipal ban on subscription traps taking effect on October 1, 2026, carrying civil penalties that start at $525 per violation. For a startup entering the U.S. on a clumsy, multi-screen cancellation flow, that adds up to pressure from two directions at once — government penalties on one side, and on the other, a payment processor that can freeze the account over a chargeback spike well before any regulator gets involved.

“When you're fighting for early traction in a new market, it’s tempting to lean on clever UX patterns to keep your user numbers up for investors,” said Dmitry Shubov, founder of Dmitry Shubov Consulting. “But there’s a fine line between a smart retention funnel and a platform trap. If it takes one click for an American customer to buy your service but four separate screens and a support chat to leave, you aren't optimizing growth—you're just manufacturing immediate consumer backlash that invites state regulators to investigate your business and payment processors to flag your account.”

Tactical UI Adjustments for Cross-Border Platforms

To protect cross-border operations from active automatic-renewal litigation and payment friction, tech platforms should align with three straightforward UI fixes:

Match the sign-up ease on the way out. If someone signs up inside your app with one tap, they shouldn't have to jump through hoops to leave. Forcing a user to email a support inbox or make a phone call just to close an online account is an instant red flag for regulators.

If someone signs up inside your app with one tap, they shouldn't have to jump through hoops to leave. Forcing a user to email a support inbox or make a phone call just to close an online account is an instant red flag for regulators. Don't hide the exit door behind a safe offer. You can absolutely try to retain a departing customer with a discount or a temporary account pause. Just don't let that offer get in the way of the actual unsubscribe button or slow down the process.

You can absolutely try to retain a departing customer with a discount or a temporary account pause. Just don't let that offer get in the way of the actual unsubscribe button or slow down the process. Put the real pricing details upfront. Skip the tiny print hidden under a checkout button. The actual monthly price, how often the card gets hit, and the exact date a free trial ends need to be completely obvious right where they type in their payment details.





Clean Valuation Over Artificial Metrics

Clean subscription metrics and authentic retention are ultimately far more valuable to long-term venture valuation than numbers propped up by a confusing user experience. Relying on product value rather than customer confusion is the only sustainable way to build a brand in the competitive American market.

Dmitry Shubov Consulting will continue monitoring these fast-evolving digital commerce guidelines to ensure Southeast Asian tech leaders can scale into the United States with total legal and operational clarity. For more information, reach out to Dmitry Shubov Consulting.

About Dmitry Shubov Consulting

At Dmitry Shubov Consulting , our mission is to connect accredited investors with groundbreaking legal technology startups, fostering innovation and growth across Southeast Asia and helping Asian businesses enter the U.S. market. For more information, please visit our website or contact us directly.

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